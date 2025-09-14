Is George Kittle Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for 49ers vs. Saints)
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is set to miss the team’s next four games – including Sunday’s matchup with the New Orleans Saints – with a hamstring injury after he was placed on injured reserve.
Kittle was hurt in the team’s season opener against the Seattle Seahawks, exiting after he caught four passes for 25 yards and a touchdown. Now, San Francisco is down Kittle, Brock Purdy (turf toe) and Brandon Aiyuk (ACL recovery) heading into this Week 2 matchup.
With Kittle out, the 49ers have Luke Farrell and Jake Tonges (who caught a touchdown in Week 1) as their primary options at tight end. With Mac Jones under center in this game against New Orleans, neither player is really worth a look in the prop market.
The odds for the 49ers-Saints matchup have shifted considerably with Purdy out, going from 49ers -7 to 49ers -3 over the last several days. Losing Kittle hurts as well, as the star tight end could have made things easier on Jones in his first start of the 2025 season.
With Kittle out, SI’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan has a different 49ers playmaker that bettors should consider backing on Sunday.
Best 49ers Prop Bet vs. Saints in Week 2
- Christian McCaffrey OVER 4.5 Receptions (-110)
Here’s a look at why MacMillan is backing CMC in our best props for this game:
Christian McCaffrey struggled to get the ball going on the ground against the Seahawks, but he thrived in the passing game. He hauled in nine receptions on 10 targets for 73 yards.
If you think Jones being in at quarterback is going to lead to him having fewer targets in Week 2, I think you'd be mistaken. Short passes to their best player seem like a perfect 49ers' game plan to overcome having to play their backup quarterback.
