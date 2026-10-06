Giants vs. Commanders Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 5

The New York Giants hit the road for an NFC East showdown against the Washington Commanders on Sunday afternoon.

The Giants improved to 3-1 with a 36-24 upset win over the Cardinals last week, while the Commanders fell to 1-3 with a 30-13 loss to the Colts.

The Commanders have won four straight meetings against the Giants, though, including 21-6 and 29-21 last season.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends, and my prediction for this matchup in Week 5.

Giants vs. Commanders Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Giants +3.5 (-105)

Commanders -3.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Giants: +142

Commanders: -170

Total

43.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Giants vs. Commanders How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Oct. 11

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Northwest Stadium

How to Watch (TV): FOX

Giants record: 3-1

Commanders record: 1-3

Giants vs. Commanders Betting Trends

The Giants are 3-1 against the spread this season.

The Commanders are 2-2 against the spread this season.

The OVER is 2-2 in Giants games this season.

The OVER is 3-1 in Commanders games this season.

Giants vs. Commanders Injury Reports

Giants Injury Report

Chauncey Golston – questionable

Jason Pinnock – questionable

Braxton Berrios – out

Commanders Injury Report

Marcus Mariota – doubtful

Jaylin Lane – out

Terry McLaurin – inactive in Week 4

Tyler Owens – questionable

Jeremy Reaves – questionable

Charles Omenihu – questionable

Giants vs. Commanders Key Player to Watch

Jayden Daniels, Quarterback, Washington Commanders

Jayden Daniels is trending toward a return in Week 5 against the Giants. The Commanders quarterback missed the last two games due to a dislocated elbow and is on the mend just as Marcus Mariota hits the shelf.

Daniels didn’t have a great start to the season, completing 29 of 51 passes (56.9%) for 260 yards and three touchdowns.

He played in one of the two meetings against the Giants last season, completing 19 of 30 passes for 233 yards and a touchdown in a Week 1 win. He also ran for 68 yards on 11 carries in that one.

Giants vs. Commanders Prediction and Pick

The positive injury update for Daniels boosted the Commanders’ odds against the Giants in Week 5, and they’ll need him against a surging Giants team.

New York lost its lone road game this season, falling 28-6 to the Rams in a game where they lost Jaxson Dart early on.

The Giants were able to bounce back against the lowly Titans and Cardinals, but I don’t see that continuing in Washington. Daniels should lead the Commanders past their division rivals yet again.

Pick: Commanders -3.5 (-115)

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