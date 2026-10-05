Positive Jayden Daniels Injury Update Boosts Commanders' Odds vs. Giants in NFL Week 5

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (dislocated elbow) missed Weeks 3 and 4, but it appears he's on track to play against the New York Giants in Week 5.

According to NFL insider Jay Glazer, the Commanders are planning to start Daniels against the Giants after he was able to log limited sessions in practice before the team's loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Glazer: Commanders planning for Jayden Daniels (left elbow) to start in Week 5. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 4, 2026

Daniels' potential return comes at a perfect time, as the Commanders scored just 13 points in Week 4 with Marcus Mariota (MCL) going down with an injury. That forced rookie Athan Kaliakmanis into his first regular season action, and Washington was unable to keep up with the Colts to fall to 1-3.

If Daniels is unable to play in Week 5, it seems like Kaliakmanis would be in line to start since Mariota is expected to miss time.

#Commanders QB Marcus Mariota aggravated his MCL injury and now will have tests, per @MollyAMcGrath. Expect him to miss some time.



That said, there is hope that QB Jayden Daniels (elbow) is back next week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 4, 2026

Kaliakmanis completed just 15 of his 33 pass attempts for 186 yards, one score and one pick in Week 4, adding three carries for 16 yards on the ground. The betting market seems to think that Daniels will play against New York based on the latest odds for the matchup.

The Commanders were favored in the lookahead line for Week 5 against the Giants, which was always a good sign for Daniels' chances of returning. Since then, the odds have moved further in Washington's direction despite the fact that the team lost in Week 4.

Washington is a three-point favorite at home in this NFC East battle, even with the Giants (3-1) sitting atop the division through four weeks. DraftKings Sportsbook has set the Commanders as -170 favorites to win outright on Sunday.

Prior to going down against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2, Daniels had completed 11 of 17 passes against for 96 yards and a score. He also threw a pair of touchdowns in the Week 1 loss to Philadelphia and has completed 56.9 percent of his passes for 260 yards in the 2026 season.

There's no doubt that the former No. 2 overall pick gives Washington the best chance to win this season, and it'll be interesting how he navigates his elbow injury, especially if he has to wear a brace while playing.

The Commanders could really cut into the deficit they're facing in the NFC East in Week 5, but oddsmakers have them as a long shot to make the postseason at +550 through four weeks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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