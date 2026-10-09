Giants vs. Commanders Score Prediction for NFL Week 5 (Can Washington Cover At Home?)

It’s an NFC East showdown in Week 5 as the Washington Commanders host the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon.

The Commanders got an upset win against the Seahawks two weeks ago, but that is their lone victory this season. Jayden Daniels is trending toward a return for this matchup, though.

Meanwhile, the Giants have won their last two games after Jaxson Dart was injured in a 28-6 road loss to the Rams.

Washington has dominated this matchup recently, winning the last four meetings over the last two seasons.

Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 5 matchup with a final score prediction.

Giants vs. Commanders Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Giants +3.5 (-112)

Commanders -3.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Giants: +150

Commanders: -180

Total

43.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Line Movement: The spread has moved by an important half point since the odds opened for this game, with the Commanders now at -3.5 after opening at -3. The total has also moved slightly, going from 44.5 to 43.5.

Giants vs. Commanders Final Score Prediction

SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his Road to 272 Bets column, in which he picks each game every week:

With Jayden Daniels likely back with the Commanders, their offense should see a significant boost, but based on how their defense has played to begin the season, I'm not ready to lay the points on them against this Giants team. Instead, I'm going to bet the OVER on what's a surprisingly low total of 43.

These two defenses rank 22nd and 26th in opponent success rate.

Jameis Winston looked like his vintage self in Week 4, which is great for OVER bets. He's either going to throw touchdowns or interceptions, but either will likely lead to points. The total cruised over in their game against the Cardinals.

Pick: OVER 43 (-114) via BetRivers

I have to agree with MacMillan here. The Commanders will look to push the pace with Daniels back under center, and even Jameis Winston should be able to get the Giants on the board against this Washington defense.

Two of the last three meetings went OVER the total, including a 29-21 win for Washington in their most recent matchup.

Final Score Prediction: Commanders 27, Giants 24

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