Giants vs. Eagles Score Prediction for NFL Week 9 (Can New York Keep Rolling?)

The New York Giants face off against the Philadelphia Eagles out of their bye week on Sunday afternoon.

The Giants are coming off a 27-21 win in Houston as +10.5 underdogs in Week 7. They’re now 3-1-1 in their last five games.

Meanwhile, the Eagles have lost six games in a row, Jalen Hurts is out for the season, and will be turning to Joe Milton under center this week.

The home team won each of the two meetings between these NFC East rivals last season.

Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 9 matchup with a final score prediction.

Giants vs. Eagles Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Giants -3.5 (-102)

Eagles +3.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Giants: -162

Eagles: +136

Total

38.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Line Movement: The spread has moved a very important point since the odds opened for this game. The Giants opened as -2.5 favorites but now must cover a -3.5 spread. The total has also moved a bit, dropping from 40.5 to 38.5.

Giants vs. Eagles Final Score Prediction

SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his Road to 272 Bets column, in which he picks each game every week:

Giants vs. Eagles Prediction

More than any recent season, it seems like we as bettors need to accept that there are some teams we thought were going to be playoff contenders, but are now actually not only bad, but amongst the worst teams in the league. The Philadelphia Eagles are one of those teams. Sure, we can point to injuries as the cause of their downfall, but whatever the issue is, they are truly a bottom-three team.

The Eagles are 31st in net yards per play (-1.2), 29th in both EPA and opponent EPA, 30th in success rate, and 23rd in opponent success rate. They should be far bigger underdogs against a scrappy Giants team that has posted some solid metrics this season.

Much like the Chargers, it's time to completely throw out your preseason priors on this team. It's over in Philadelphia.

Pick: Giants -3 (-105) via TheScore Bet

Yeah, even with this spread up at -3.5 now, the Giants still feel like the play here. Joe Milton starting is like waving a white flag at this point in the season.

I may be more confident in the OVER than the Giants, though. Milton may be able to spread the field a bit, and the Giants are going to keep the pedal to the metal against their rivals.

Final Score Prediction: Giants 27, Eagles 20

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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