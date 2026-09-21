Giants vs. Rams Score Prediction for NFL Week 2 (Bet Rams Despite Line Movement on Monday)

Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season wraps up with the Los Angeles Rams hosting the New York Giants on Monday night.

Both of these teams had very different results in primetime in Week 1, as the Rams were blown out in Australia against the San Francisco 49ers while the Giants won as underdogs in an NFC East battle with the Dallas Cowboys.

Despite those results, oddsmakers have left the Rams – the current Super Bowl favorite – as seven-point favorites at home in Week 2.

Jaxson Dart and the Giants showed a dynamic attack in John Harbaugh’s debut with the franchise, and they’ll avoid facing Myles Garrett (knee, injured reserve) in this game. Still, the Giants haven’t proven that they’re true contenders in the NFC just yet, and the L.A. offense should look a lot better at home with a normal week to prepare for a game.

So, how should we bet on this Week 2 showdown?

All season long, the SI Betting team plans to predict the final score of NFL games by using the latest odds as a guide. The goal of this exercise is to help bettors decide on some spread, moneyline and total bets while also giving a chance for an exact score prediction.

With the Rams looking to avoid an 0-2 start, here’s my score prediction for Monday night’s contest.

Giants vs. Rams Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via BetMGM

Spread

Giants +7 (-105)

Rams -7 (-115)

Moneyline

Giants: +280

Rams: -355

Total

47.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

This line has shifted towards the Giants after their strong Week 1 performance against Dallas. New York was a 7.5-point underdog earlier in the week , and the Myles Garrett injury for L.A. certainly played a role in this line moving.

“[Myles Garrett] is one of the few defensive players that will have an impact but his was minimal as we are already around the key number,” Christian Cipollini, Senior Trading Manager at BetMGM told Sports Illustrated. “We moved the game from -7.5 to -7.”

Giants vs. Rams Score Prediction

SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan bet on this game as part of his Road to 272 column , where he picks every game of the season, and he likes the Rams at home in primetime:

The Los Angeles Rams had a disastrous Week 1, losing to the 49ers and then putting Myles Garrett on IR, but this game is now the ultimate overreact/underreact spot. If we put a ton of value into Week 1, taking the points with the Giants is a no-brainer bet. The Rams looked bad against the 49ers, and the Giants looked great against the Cowboys.

With that being said, I have to stick with my preseason belief about both teams and not overreact to one game. The Rams are still an elite team, even with Garrett out of the lineup. They were victims of a bad travel strategy against the 49ers, but the bright side of that strategy is that I think they can re-acclimatize back to the United States better than San Francisco.

I need to see more from the Giants before I'm convinced they're an NFC contender. I wouldn't back the Rams if this spread increases any more, but at exactly seven points, I'll bet on them to put on a bounce-back performance.

I don’t disagree with MacMillan’s thinking, even though the Giants looked elite against Dallas on Sunday night. There’s a chance the Cowboys defense (worst in the NFL last season) is just as bad in 2026 considering it was 30th in EPA/Play and 31st in success rate in Week 1.

L.A.’s weird Week 1 circumstances make it hard to put too much stock into a divisional loss, and I trust Sean McVay to get his team back on track, especially with extra rest for a home game. The Giants may be able to put up some points with Myles Garrett sidelined, but I think L.A.’s offense is more than capable of winning a shootout.

Final Score Prediction: Rams 31, Giants 23

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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