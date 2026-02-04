Gigantic Six-Figure Hedge Drops on Patriots to Upset Seahawks in Super Bowl 60

Super Bowl LX is just a few days away, and a massive bet on the New England Patriots has come in at BetMGM Sportsbook.

One bettor placed $725,000 on New England to beat the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at +195 odds. If Drake Maye and company win, the bettor would take home over $1.4 million.

This bettor is going to come out a winner no matter in Super Bowl LX, though.

According to Yahoo Sports' Ben Fawkes, the bet is coming from a bettor who placed $50,000 on the Seahawks before the 2025 season began at +6000. So, this bettor is going to come away with $1.4 million or over $3 million depending upon who win this game.

Big #SuperBowlLX wager at @BetMGM:



$725,000 on New England Patriots ML at +195 odds 👀



Bet would win over $1.4M and is a hedge from same bettor who wagered $50K on Seahawks to win Super Bowl 60 preseason at 60-1 odds — Ben Fawkes (@BFawkes22) February 4, 2026

As of Wednesday afternoon, Seattle is still a 4.5-point favorite in this game. The Seahawks opened as 3.5-point favorites after the NFC Championship Game, but the line quickly moved in their favor and has since sat there.

New England, which remains at +195 to win the Super Bowl, is looking to pull off a massive upset after three straight wins as a favorite in the playoffs.

This isn't the first big wager on the Patriots in Super Bowl LX, as another bettor put $1.1 million down on the underdogs last week. In addition to that, Mattress Mack placed a $2 million wager on the AFC Championship Game winner to win the Super Bowl before New England knocked off Denver.

Now, it's up to Drake Maye and company to come through for these bettors on the NFL's biggest stage.

