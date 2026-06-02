Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for Stanley Cup Final Game 1

The Vegas Golden Knights visit the Carolina Hurricanes to start the Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday night. Games 1 and 2 are in Raleigh before the series shifts to Sin City.

The Golden Knights battled past the Mammoth and Ducks in six games before sweeping the vaunted Avalanche to reach the Cup Final.

The Hurricanes swept the Senators and Flyers in their first two series and then had a long layoff before dropping Game 1 to the Canadiens in the Eastern Conference Final. Of course, they then won four in a row, including a few dominating efforts.

Who will come out on top in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final?

Here are the odds, starting goalies, how to watch, and predictions for Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes in Game 1 on Tuesday, June 2.

Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes Odds, Puck Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Puck Line

Golden Knights +1.5 (-205)

Hurricanes -1.5 (+170)

Moneyline

Golden Knights +130

Hurricanes -155

Total

5.5 (Over -118/Under -102)

Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes Starting Goalies

Golden Knights: Carter Hart (12-4, .924 SV%, 2.22 GAA)

Hurricanes: Frederik Andersen (12-1, .931 SV%, 1.41 GAA)

These have been the two best goalies in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Carter Hart was especially good against the Avalanche, allowing just seven goals on 125 shots (.944 SV%). In fact, he has a .939 SV% over the last two rounds.

Frederik Andersen has allowed just 20 goals in 13 games, and 5 of those came in Game 1 against the Canadiens. He doesn’t face a ton of shots, so his .931 SV% is even more impressive considering the Hurricanes’ playstyle.

Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, June 2

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Lenovo Arena

How to Watch (TV): ABC

Golden Knights record: 12-4

Hurricanes record: 12-1

Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes Best NHL Prop Bets

Hurricanes Best NHL Prop Bet

Logan Stankoven OVER 0.5 Points (-115)

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily NHL props column:

Logan Stankoven and his linemates are going to be key in this series against a deep Golden Knights team. He started the playoffs strong with six goals and an assist in his first five games, but had just one goal in his next six contests.

The Hurricanes center finished the Eastern Conference Final strong, though, putting up four points in the final two games, including a big three-point effort in Game 5.

Stankoven is a player made for big moments like these. He has a point in 8 of 13 games this postseason.

Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes Prediction and Pick

I explained why I like the UNDER in SI Betting’s NHL best bets column, Top Shelf Picks:

The Golden Knights and Hurricanes were two of the best puck possession teams in the regular season, and that hasn’t changed in the playoffs. They’ve limited the opposition’s chances with smothering forechecks and neutral-zone defense.

The Hurricanes have allowed more than two goals just once in their 13 playoff games, and that came after 11 days off between the second round and the Eastern Conference Final.

Vegas played some higher-scoring games early on in the playoffs, but found a defensive structure in the last few weeks that held the Avalanche to seven goals in four games, and the Ducks two three goals in their final two contests.

This is going to be a low-scoring series, and I’m surprised we’re getting this good of a price on the UNDER 5.5. Take advantage of it before we see this juiced up to -130 or -140 the rest of the series.

Pick: UNDER 5.5 (-102)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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