Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for Stanley Cup Final Game 2

The Carolina Hurricanes are looking to avoid dropping both of the first two games of the Stanley Cup Final at home when they host the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 2 on Thursday night.

The Hurricanes jumped out to a 2-0 lead, came back from going down 3-2 and 4-3, but the Knights got the dagger late in the third period for the 5-4 victory.

Can the Hurricanes bounce back in Game 2?

Here are the odds, starting goalies, how to watch, and predictions for Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes in Game 2 on Thursday, June 4.

Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes Odds, Puck Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Puck Line

Golden Knights +1.5 (-192)

Hurricanes -1.5 (+160)

Moneyline

Golden Knights +136

Hurricanes -162

Total

5.5 (Over -130/Under +110)

Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes Starting Goalies

Golden Knights: Carter Hart (13-4, .921 SV%, 2.33 GAA)

Hurricanes: Frederik Andersen (12-2, .920 SV%, 1.65 GAA)

Carter Hart allowed four goals in a game for the first time since Game 4 of the second round, but his team bailed him out for the win.

Frederik Andersen gave up five goals for the second straight time in a Game 1. He’ll look to bounce back in Game 2.

Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes How to Watch

Date: Thursday, June 4

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Lenovo Arena

How to Watch (TV): ABC

Golden Knights record: 13-4

Hurricanes record: 13-1

Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes Best NHL Prop Bets

Hurricanes Best NHL Prop Bet

Nikolaj Ehlers OVER 0.5 Points (-145)

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily NHL props column:

Nikolaj Ehlers is turning it on at the right time for the Hurricanes.

The offseason addition had 71 points in the regular season, but only had four points in his first eight games in the playoffs. Since then, though, Ehlers has recorded seven points in five games, including his two goals in Game 1.

Ehlers is on a three-game point streak and should stay hot at home in a big spot for Carolina. I’d consider taking him to score a goal at +230 as well.

Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes Prediction and Pick

I explained why I like the UNDER in SI Betting’s NHL best bets column, Top Shelf Picks:

I’ll admit it: I was dead wrong about how Game 1 would go. While I thought the Golden Knights had value on the moneyline, my best bet was on the UNDER.

It became clear shortly after the puck dropped that the UNDER would be a losing bet in Game 1. But I’m going right back to it in Game 2.

Both teams had uncharacteristic turnovers in Game 1, and neither goalie played particularly well. The Hurricanes are going to need to adjust, and I think they will in order to make it a tighter-checking affair in Game 2, just as they did against the Canadiens in the Eastern Conference Final.

Pick: UNDER 5.5 (+110)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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