Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Oct. 29

Thursday night’s NBA action wraps up with an intriguing Western Conference battle, as the Memphis Grizzlies (4-0) take on the Portland Trail Blazers (3-0) in a battle between two undefeated teams.

Memphis has immediately thrust itself into the play-in tournament conversation in the Western Conference with a strong start, and No. 3 overall pick Cameron Boozer is the favorite to win the Rookie of the Year award through the first week-plus of the season.

The Grizzlies have three road wins over Utah, Golden State and Sacramento, putting them in a familiar spot as road underdogs against Damian Lillard and Co. on Thursday.

Portland has the best net rating in the NBA – thanks to an opening night blowout over the Phoenix Suns – entering Thursday’s action, and it upset the Los Angeles Lakers in L.A. on Tuesday night.

After making the playoffs last season in the West, the Blazers are hoping to take a step forward with Lillard healthy and All-Star Ja Morant now in the fold. This will be Morant’s first game against his former team (Memphis) since he was traded in the offseason.

So, who has the edge to win?

I have a player prop and a game pick for this matchup, but first let’s take a look at the latest odds from the best NBA betting sites .

Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Grizzlies +7.5 (-110)

Trail Blazers -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Grizzlies: +225

Trail Blazers: -278

Total

233.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Oct. 29

Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Moda Center

How to Watch (TV): BlazerVision, DAZN MEM, KUNP 16, NBA League Pass

Grizzlies record: 4-0

Trail Blazers record: 3-0

Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Injury Reports

Grizzlies Injury Report

None to report

Trail Blazers Injury Report

Jayson Kent – questionable

Shaedon Sharpe – out

John Tonje – questionable

Chris Youngblood – questionable

Hansen Yang – questionable

Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bets

Blazers Best NBA Prop Bet

Damian Lillard OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-164)

In today’s edition of my best NBA props for SI Betting , I shared why Lillard is a solid bet, even against a tough Memphis defense:

Damian Lillard is back from an Achilles injury, and he’s gotten off to a strong start in the 2026-27 season, shooting 45.2 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from 3-point range. Lillard has made six, two and four 3-pointers in his three games.

The Blazers star is one of the greatest 3-point shooters of all time, and he’s going to have the green light this season for a team that wants to make the playoffs again in the West. Lillard has taken at least eight 3s in every game this season, including two games with 10 attempts.

That kind of volume makes him a must-bet player at this line, especially since he’s shooting well over 40 percent from 3 in the 2026-27 campaign.

The Grizzlies are top-10 team in opponent 3s made per game and opponent 3-point percentage, but I still trust Lillard on Thursday after his first three games of the season.

Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Prediction and Pick

One of my favorite bets of the day comes in this game, and I broke down in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m taking Memphis to cover on the road:

Both the Grizzlies and Blazers are undefeated this season and in the top six in the league in net rating.

Portland’s numbers are buoyed by a blowout win over the Phoenix Suns in the season opener, but the Blazers picked up an impressive win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday on the road. Still, I don’t think the gap between these teams is this wide, especially without a single player on the injury report for Memphis (a miracle if you’ve followed their injuries the last few years).

Memphis was plus-17.7 points per 100 possessions with Zach Edey on the floor last season, and that has continued into this season with the team posting a plus-29.2 net rating per 100 possessions with him on the floor.

Edey, Boozer, Cedric Coward and Ty Jerome have formed a really solid core for Memphis, which already has three road wins over Golden State, Sacramento and Utah. None of those teams are true playoff contenders in the West, but I do think the Grizzlies have shown that they have a higher floor than initially expected this season.

Portland did most of its damage last season against under .500 teams (26-7), and even with Ja Morant and Damian Lillard in the lineup, I think this price is a little high on Thursday. I’ll take the points as we still continue to figure out who is a real threat in the Western Conference play-in conversation.

Pick: Grizzlies +7.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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