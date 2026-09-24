Guardians vs. Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, Sept. 24

The Cleveland Guardians are looking to stay in sole possession of first place in the AL Central when they wrap up a three-game road series against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday night.

Cleveland saw its six-game winning streak come to an end in a 1-0 loss last night, but the Guardians are still one game up on the White Sox in the division.

Meanwhile, Boston is set to most likely face off against the Yankees in the Wild Card Round next week.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Guardians vs. Red Sox on Wednesday, Sept. 23.

Guardians vs. Red Sox Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Guardians +1.5 (-206)

Red Sox -1.5 (+168)

Moneyline

Guardians +109

Red Sox -131

Total

6.5 (Over -114/Under -105)

Guardians vs. Red Sox Probable Pitchers

Guardians: Daniel Espino (0-0, 4.73 ERA)

Red Sox: Ranger Suarez (8-4, 3.27 ERA)

Daniel Espino will serve as the opener for the third time this month. He threw two scoreless innings in Minnesota on Sept. 12 but allowed a three-run home run in one inning of work against the A’s last week.

Ranger Suarez has recovered nicely since allowing six runs in 5.1 innings at Yankee Stadium to end August. He’s allowed just two runs on 13 hits in 19.2 innings this month.

Guardians vs. Red Sox How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Sept. 24

Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Fenway Park

How to Watch (TV): CLEG, NESN

Guardians record: 82-76

Red Sox record: 85-73

Guardians vs. Red Sox Best MLB Prop Bets

Red Sox Best MLB Prop Bet

Ranger Suarez UNDER 1.5 Earned Runs (-121)

Suarez has settled in nicely in September, as mentioned above, and Cleveland’s bats have gone cold as of late.

The Guardians got shut out last night, scored just three runs in the series opener, and beat the A’s 1-0 before that. I’ll trust Suarez to go five strong innings in his final start of the regular season.

Guardians vs. Red Sox Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

It’s a low total tonight in Boston, but for good reason. These teams have combined for just six runs in the first two games of this series, in what has been some playoff-style baseball.

Daniel Espino is serving as the opener ahead of Joey Cantillo for Cleveland, with Ranger Suarez getting the ball for the Red Sox.

Espino has had his ups and downs this season, but I don’t think the Red Sox will be able to do much against him, or any of Cleveland’s pitchers for that matter. Boston has scored just five runs in its last four games, and 18 during its 3-5 stretch.

Meanwhile, Suarez has been fantastic recently for the Red Sox. He’s allowed just two runs on 13 hits in 19.2 innings in his last three starts.

I’m usually a bit wary of taking an UNDER 6.5, but this game warrants it.

Pick: UNDER 6.5 (-105)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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