Guardians vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, June 3

The Cleveland Guardians upset the New York Yankees in their series opener on Tuesday night and now have a 2.5-game lead in the American League Central. Meanwhile, the Yankees have fallen one game behind the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East.

The two teams will face each other for the second time in their three-game series on Wednesday night. Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this American League showdown.

Guardians vs. Yankees Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Run Line

Guardians +1.5 (-165)

Yankees -1.5 (+140)

Moneyline

Guardians +130

Yankees -155

Total

OVER 7.5 (+100)

UNDER 7.5 (-120)

Guardians vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers

Cleveland: Gavin Williams, RHP (8-3, 3.07 ERA)

New York: Gerrit Cole, RHP (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

Guardians vs. Yankees How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, June 3

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Yankee Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Amazon Prime Video, Guardians.TV Presented by Progressive

Guardians record: 35-27

Yankees record: 36-24

Guardians vs. Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet

Gerrit Cole UNDER 5.5 Strikeouts (-120) via Caesars

Gerrit Cole recorded just two strikeouts in his first game back, but then racked up 10 strikeouts against the Royals in his second start. So, which version of Cole will show up tonight? He'll face a Guardians team that has the sixth-lowest strikeout rate over the past 30 days, striking out on just 20.3% of their at-bats. Because of that, I'm willing to bet on him going UNDER his strikeout total of 5.5.

Guardians vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick

I think now is a good time to bet on the Yankees to get upset for a second straight night. The Guardians are set as +130 underdogs after beating New York comfortably last night.

The Yankees' offense has cooled off a bit compared to their season-long numbers. In their past 30 days, they rank eighth in wRC+ at 110. While that's still a top 10 ranking, it's a low number for a lineup that's usually the best in baseball.

The Guardians are rolling with Gavin Williams on the mound today, and he's in the midst of a solid season, posting a 3.07 ERA and a 1.087 WHIP.

There's enough there for me to back the Guardians as +130 underdogs.

Pick: Guardians +130 via FanDuel

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