Jaguars vs. Broncos Score Prediction for NFL Week 2 (Can Jacksonville Pull Off an Upset on the Road?)

A pair of potential playoff teams in the AFC are set to face off in Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season, as the Denver Broncos host the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The No. 1 seed in the AFC last season, Denver was blown out in Week 1 by the Kansas City Chiefs, scoring just 10 points in a road loss. Bo Nix and the Bronco offense finished with the worst EPA/Play in the NFL in Week 1, and the former first-round pick turned the ball over multiple times.

That won’t cut it in a loaded AFC, especially against a Jacksonville team that smoked the Cleveland Browns in Week 1 behind four touchdown passes from Trevor Lawrence.

The Jags beat Denver in Week 16 last season, and they’re looking to prove that last season’s AFC South title – which led to the No. 3 seed in the AFC – was not a fluke. Still, oddsmakers have set them as underdogs in this Week 2 matchup, even after Denver struggled in primetime in Week 1.

All season long, the SI Betting team plans to predict the final score of NFL games by using the latest odds as a guide. The goal is to help bettors decide on some spread, moneyline and total bets while also giving a chance for an exact score prediction.

Now, here’s a look at my score prediction for this rematch from Week 16 of the 2025 season.

Jaguars vs. Broncos Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Jaguars +2.5 (-102)

Broncos -2.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Jaguars: +124

Broncos: -148

Total

45.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

The Broncos remain 2.5-point favorites in this game – the same number they opened at – despite the blowout loss to Kansas City in Week 1.

Jacksonville put on a show on offense against Cleveland to open the season, but oddsmakers aren’t ready to pronounce Denver’s season over just yet. It’s possible this line could move to Denver -3 by kickoff on Sunday.

Jaguars vs. Broncos Score Prediction

Earlier this week, SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan shared his favorite bet for this game in his Road to 272 column , and he’s taking the Jags to pull off an upset win:

Heading into this season I was extremely high on the Jaguars and extremely low on the Broncos compared to the betting market, and Week 1 did nothing but reinforce my opinions on both teams so I see no reason why I shouldn't bet the Jaguars to win this game outright on Sunday afternoon.

The Jaguars finished the week as the second-best team in the NFL according to DVOA, behind only the 49ers. Their defense was dominant and Trevor Lawrence looked extremely comfortable in his second year in Liam Coen's system.

Meanwhile, Bo Nix and the Broncos offense has some work to do if they want to compete in the AFC this season.

I couldn’t agree with MacMillan more after Denver’s terrible showing in Week 1.

The Broncos were the No. 1 team in defensive success rate and No. 7 in defensive EPA/Play last season, but they struggled tackling in Week 1 against Kansas City, missing 28 tackles and allowing 247 yards after those misses.

The Broncos defense missed 28 tackles against the Chiefs, allowing 247 yards after missed tackles, the most yards allowed by any defense in a game since at least 2018.



The Broncos had eight different defenders miss multiple tackles on the night.#DENvsKC | #ChiefsKingdom — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) September 15, 2026

That’s not going to cut it against any team, and I don’t think things will get easier against Lawrence and the Jaguars, who put on an offensive clinic in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns. Oh, and the Chargers beat Denver by two touchdowns in Week 16 during the 2025 season.

Denver may be a tougher opponent than Cleveland, but it had the worst EPA/Play on offense in Week 1 with Davis Webb calling the plays. I wouldn't be shocked if Denver starts the season 0-2.

Final Score Prediction: Jaguars 24, Broncos 16

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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