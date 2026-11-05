Jaguars vs. Ravens Odds for Thursday Night Football: Jacksonville Heavily Favored After Lamar Jackson Injury

Week 9 of the 2026 season begins with the Jacksonville Jaguars hitting the road to play a banged up Baltimore Ravens team that won't have Lamar Jackson (thumb) or Tyler Huntley (turf toe).

That has left third-string quarterback Joe Fagnano as the starting quarterback on Thursday, and the Ravens (4-4) are massive underdogs as a result.

Baltimore was favored in the lookahead line for this game before Week 8 with Jackson set to play against the Buffalo Bills, but the two-time league MVP was injured on the first offensive play for Baltimore and has since been ruled out for the next four weeks as he's set to go on injured reserve. So, the line re-opened with Jacksonville as a 7.5-point favorite on Sunday night. Now, that line has moved 2.5 more points with Huntley out for the season and Fagnano playing through an ankle injury in his first career start.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Jaguars set as 10-point road favorites as they look to move to 6-2 this season. The Jaguars are very capable of blowing out bad teams, as they took down the Indianapolis Colts -- 42-7 -- in Week 8 and are the clear favorite to win the AFC South in 2026.

Fagnano played a lot of Sunday's loss against the Buffalo Bills, completing 10 of his 21 pass attempts for 91 yards and a pick. He also had three carries for three yards and a fumble. This i a brutal spot on a short week for the the former UConn star, as this Jacksonville team that is in the top-10 in the league in EPA/Play and success rate on defense while sporting the No. 1 run defense in the NFL.

Here's where the odds stand on Thursday morning:

Jaguars vs. Ravens Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Jaguars -10 (-112)

Ravens +10 (-108)

Moneyline

Jaguars: -550

Ravens: +410

Total

39.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

The SI Betting team has been making picks for this game all week, and the Jaguars are in a great spot to win with the Ravens' offense facing an uphill battle on Thursday.

SI Betting's Iain MacMillan shared his favorite pick for this matchup in his Road to 272 column, where he picks every game of the NFL season:

The Baltimore Ravens don't have a quarterback, which is obviously a pretty important aspect of being competitive in an NFL game. Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley are likely out for the game, and their third-string quarterback, Joe Fagnano, is also questionable due to an injury. If he can't go, the Ravens are going to be starting a quarterback who's not on their roster as of me writing this article on Monday night.

That leaves the Ravens' only plan of attack being running the football. Unfortunately, they now have to face a Jaguars defense that ranks second in opponent rush EPA and seventh in opponent rush success rate, while giving up fewer yards per carry than any other defense in the league (3.4).

I could maybe be convinced to take the points with the Ravens if they had an elite defense, but they're completely average on that side of the ball.

This should be a very easy win for a Jags team that is right back in the mix for the No. 1 seed in the AFC for the second season in a row under Liam Coen.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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