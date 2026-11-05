Jaguars vs. Ravens Score Prediction for NFL Week 9 (Can Jacksonville Cover Big Spread?)

The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking to keep rolling when they visit the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football.

The Jaguars bounced back from a loss in London to the Texans with a commanding 42-7 victory over the Colts after their bye week. The Jags have now won four of their last five games after a 1-1 start.

On the flip side, the Ravens are once again without Lamar Jackson, and Baltimore has lost three games in a row. The Ravens have managed to score just 10, 13, and 10 points in those three defeats.

Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 9 matchup with a final score prediction.

Jaguars vs. Ravens Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Jaguars -10 (-108)

Ravens +10 (-112)

Moneyline

Jaguars: -535

Ravens: +400

Total

40.5 (Over -102/Under -118)

Line Movement: The spread has continued to move since the odds opened for this game after Lamar Jackson’s injury. The Jaguars were -7.5 early in the week but are now double-digit favorites on Thursday night. The total has also dropped three points from 43.5 to 40.5.

Jaguars vs. Ravens Final Score Prediction

SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his Road to 272 Bets column, in which he picks each game every week:

Jaguars vs. Ravens Prediction

The Baltimore Ravens don't have a quarterback, which is obviously a pretty important aspect of being competitive in an NFL game. Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley are likely out for the game, and their third-string quarterback, Joe Fagnano, is also questionable due to an injury. If he can't go, the Ravens are going to be starting a quarterback who's not on their roster as of me writing this article on Monday night.

That leaves the Ravens' only plan of attack being running the football. Unfortunately, they now have to face a Jaguars defense that ranks second in opponent rush EPA and seventh in opponent rush success rate, while giving up fewer yards per carry than any other defense in the league (3.4).

I could maybe be convinced to take the points with the Ravens if they had an elite defense, but they're completely average on that side of the ball.

It's Jaguars or nothing in this game.

Pick: Jaguars -8.5 (-110) via TheScore Bet

The Ravens are, in fact, starting undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano on Thursday night, although a Wednesday trade for Jacoby Brissett may help them in coming weeks.

Even so, this spread has gotten to the point where I think I’d have to take the Ravens. It’s a short week; they can feed Derrick Henry, and the total is fairly low as well.

Final Score Prediction: Jaguars 20, Ravens 13

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