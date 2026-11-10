Jaguars vs. Titans Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 10

The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking to keep rolling when they visit the Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon.

Actually, that’s the new-and-improved Jaguars after a few trades on Monday.

After losing to the Texans in London, Jacksonville came home with a 42-7 win over the Colts and then a 33-10 victory in Baltimore last week to improve to 6-2 on the season.

On the flip side, the Titans have lost two straight to the Browns and Bengals to fall to 1-7 on the year. Their lone win came on Oct. 18 in Indianapolis, and the Titans have yet to win at home this season. They will be coming off their bye week, though.

The Jags have won four straight against the Titans, covering the spread in each victory.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 10.

Jaguars vs. Titans Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Jaguars -10 (-110)

Titans +10 (-110)

Moneyline

Jaguars: -535

Titans: +400

Total

46.5 (Over -118/Under -102)

Jaguars vs. Titans How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 15

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Nissan Stadium

How to Watch (TV): FOX

Jaguars record: 6-2

Titans record: 1-7

Jaguars vs. Titans Betting Trends

The Jaguars are 5-3 against the spread this season.

The Titans are 4-4 against the spread this season.

The OVER is 4-4 in the Jaguars' games this season.

The OVER is 4-4 in the Titans' games this season.

Jaguars vs. Titans Injury Reports

Jaguars Injury Report

Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig – Questionable

Eric Murray – IR

DaVon Hamilton – IR

Titans Injury Report

James Williams Sr. – IR

Tommy Townsend – Questionable

Tyjae Spears – Questionable

Carnell Tate – Questionable

Jaylon Jones – Questionable

Peter Skoronski – Questionable

JC Latham – Questionable

Marcus Harris – Questionable

Jaguars vs. Titans Key Player to Watch

Trevor Lawrence, Quarterback, Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence doesn’t have the flashiest numbers this season, but he doesn’t need them with the way this team is structured. He’s been able to manage the game most weeks, limiting turnovers and moving the ball downfield.

Lawrence ranks 14th in the league with 1,932 passing yards and is tied for the fourth-most passing touchdowns this season with 18. He has thrown four interceptions, but none in the last two contests.

The Jags quarterback threw for 484 yards and five touchdowns in two games against the Titans last season.

Jaguars vs. Titans Prediction and Pick

The Titans have been more competitive than their 1-7 record shows this season, as reflected in their 4-4 record against the spread. However, this Jaguars team has shown it has no problem covering a double-digit spread.

Jacksonville was favored by 9.5 and 10.5 points in the last two weeks, beating the Ravens by 23 and Colts by 35. The Titans have a slight rest advantage due to their bye week, but the Jaguars’ game against the Ravens on Thursday night gave them an extra few days off as well.

The Jags beat the Titans 25-3 and 41-7 last season. This should be another easy win for Jacksonville.

Pick: Jaguars -10 (-110)

Register with DraftKings today and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass . Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit, applying your bonus token and making your first $5 wager.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.