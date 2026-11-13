Jaguars vs. Titans Score Prediction for NFL Week 10 (Can Jacksonville Cover Big Spread Again?)

The Jacksonville Jaguars are big favorites for the third straight week as they visit the Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon.

After losing to Houston to end their London residency, the Jaguars returned home with a 42-7 win over the Colts and a 33-10 blowout in Baltimore.

Tennessee also beat the Colts a few weeks ago, but that’s still the only win on the season for the Titans. They will be coming out of their bye week, though.

Jacksonville has won four straight against Tennessee, including 25-3 and 41-7 last season.

Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 10 matchup with a final score prediction.

Jaguars vs. Titans Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Jaguars -10.5 (-110)

Titans +10.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Jaguars: -600

Titans: +440

Total

46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Line Movement: The line has moved an important half point from -10 to -10.5 since the odds opened for this game, with the total going up a point from 45.5 to 46.5.

Jaguars vs. Titans Final Score Prediction

SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his Road to 272 Bets column, in which he picks each game every week:

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been by far the busiest team at this year's trade deadline. They made three big moves on Monday, acquiring Jordan Davis from the Eagles, Jessie Bates from the Falcons, and Davon Godchaux from the Saints. Not only have the Jaguars been one of the best teams in the NFL so far this season, but they're going to be even better when they hit the road to take on the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars this Sunday.

The Jaguars are the hottest team in football, even before the trades were made. They lead the league in DVOA, and they're the only team in the league to rank in the top five in both EPA per play and opponent EPA per play.

You don't need me to tell you how bad the Titans are and how outmatched they are in this game. Lay the points on the Jaguars as long as you can get it below the magic number of 10.

Pick: Jaguars -9.5 (-110) via BetMGM

The Jaguars are for real. They made moves at the deadline to further prove that point, and now get another easy opponent as a double-digit favorite.

The Titans have played a few closer games recently, but I don’t see that happening against Jacksonville. The Jags will be looking to make a statement on the field after their big week off of it.

Final Score Prediction: Jaguars 31, Titans 13

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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