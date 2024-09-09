Jayden Daniels Closes Gap on Caleb Williams in Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds After Week 1
Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season has given us our first looks at rookies across the NFL.
No player had higher anticipation than the No. 1 overall pick, Caleb Williams, who underperformed in his debut with the Chicago Bears. He completed just 14-of-29 passes for 93 yards. As a result of his subpar performance, the race for Offensive Rookie of the Year was opened up.
That led to the No. 2 pick, Jayden Daniels, to close the gap on Williams in the latest list of odds to win the award. Let's take a look.
Jayden Daniels Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds
Before Week 1:
- Caleb Williams +140
- Jayden Daniels +600
After Week 1:
- Caleb Williams +140
- Jayden Daniels +500
Jayden Daniels Improves Resume to Win OROY
Daniels completed 17-of-24 passes for 184 yards while adding 88 yards on 16 carries on the ground. He was the clear better quarterback between him and Williams, which has led to his odds to win Offensive Rookie of the Year from +600 to +500. If you translate those odds to implied probability, his chance to win the award has increased from 14.29% to 16.67%.
In truth, no rookie shined in Week 1 outside of Xavier Worthy, who leaped up to No. 4 on the odds list to win the award. Daniels looked solid, especially when taking off with his legs, but his issue is his team around him. Unlike Williams in Chicago, Daniels has little help offensively. Brian Robinson averaged just 3.3 yards on the ground and the Commanders have no real threat at receiver besides Terry McLaurin.
With that being said, if he's able to drag the Commanders to a few wins and Williams continues to struggle, it won't be long until he's in the driver seat to win the award.
