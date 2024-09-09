SI

Jayden Daniels Closes Gap on Caleb Williams in Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds After Week 1

Iain MacMillan

Sep 8, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) drops back to pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season has given us our first looks at rookies across the NFL.

No player had higher anticipation than the No. 1 overall pick, Caleb Williams, who underperformed in his debut with the Chicago Bears. He completed just 14-of-29 passes for 93 yards. As a result of his subpar performance, the race for Offensive Rookie of the Year was opened up.

That led to the No. 2 pick, Jayden Daniels, to close the gap on Williams in the latest list of odds to win the award. Let's take a look.

Jayden Daniels Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds

Before Week 1:

  • Caleb Williams +140
  • Jayden Daniels +600

After Week 1:

  • Caleb Williams +140
  • Jayden Daniels +500

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Jayden Daniels Improves Resume to Win OROY

Daniels completed 17-of-24 passes for 184 yards while adding 88 yards on 16 carries on the ground. He was the clear better quarterback between him and Williams, which has led to his odds to win Offensive Rookie of the Year from +600 to +500. If you translate those odds to implied probability, his chance to win the award has increased from 14.29% to 16.67%.

In truth, no rookie shined in Week 1 outside of Xavier Worthy, who leaped up to No. 4 on the odds list to win the award. Daniels looked solid, especially when taking off with his legs, but his issue is his team around him. Unlike Williams in Chicago, Daniels has little help offensively. Brian Robinson averaged just 3.3 yards on the ground and the Commanders have no real threat at receiver besides Terry McLaurin.

With that being said, if he's able to drag the Commanders to a few wins and Williams continues to struggle, it won't be long until he's in the driver seat to win the award.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Iain MacMillan

IAIN MACMILLAN

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

