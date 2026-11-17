The Los Angeles Clippers are facing an uphill battle to make the playoffs in the 2026-27 season, but they’re favored at home on Tuesday night against the struggling Utah Jazz.

L.A. has won two games in a row to get to 4-8, and it did pick up a major upset win over the Oklahoma City Thunder earlier this month. So, Darius Garland and Co. should be in a good spot to extend their winning streak against a short-handed Jazz team.

Utah is down Lauri Markkanen, Jaren Jackson Jr., Jusuf Nurkic and more this season, putting a ton of pressure on guards Darryn Peterson and Keyonte George to lead this offense. Utah covered the spread against San Antonio on Sunday, but it has lost 12 games in a row and is tied with the Milwaukee Bucks for the worst record in the NBA.

This game does feature two top five picks in Peterson (No. 2) and Keaton Wagler (No. 5), which should be a fun rivalry in the West for years to come. Peterson has really turned on his scoring over the last two weeks, showing why he was such a highly-touted player after one season at Kansas.

At some point, the Jazz are going to snap this losing streak, but will it come on the road against a Clippers team that is trying to break out of the bottom-10 in the league in net rating?

Let’s check out the latest odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this Western Conference battle on Tuesday night.

Jazz vs. Clippers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Jazz +6.5 (-113)

Clippers -6.5 (-107)

Moneyline

Jazz: +197

Clippers: -238

Total

225.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Jazz vs. Clippers How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 17

Time: 10:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Intuit Dome

How to Watch (TV): ClipperVision, Jazz+, KJZZ-TV, NBA League Pass

Jazz record: 1-13

Clippers record: 4-8

Jazz vs. Clippers Injury Reports

Jazz Injury Report

Lauri Markkanen – out

Jaren Jackson Jr. – out

Jusuf Nurkic – out

Kobe Bufkin – out

Jaxson Hayes – out

Harrison Ingram – out

Clippers Injury Report

Bradley Beal – out

Brandon Ingram – out

Jordan Miller – out

Yanic Konan Niederhauser – out

Jazz vs. Clippers Best NBA Prop Bet

Jazz Best NBA Prop Bet

Darryn Peterson OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-135)

In today’s edition of my best NBA props column , I shared why Peterson should stay hot against the Clippers:

Jazz rookie Darryn Peterson is starting to come along as a scorer in the NBA, averaging 23.2 points per game over his last six games while shooting 45.0 percent from the field and 37.7 percent from 3.

Peterson has made three or more shots from beyond the arc in five of those six games and eight of his 14 appearances overall this season. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft is shooting 35.6 percent from 3, and he should have a major role in the offense with Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr. both sidelined due to injuries.

Over this recent six-game stretch, Peterson is taking 8.8 3-pointers per game, which should give him the volume to clear this line against a Clippers team that ranks 21st in the NBA in opponent 3-point percentage this season.

Jazz vs. Clippers Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m buying the Jazz as underdogs against the Clips:

The Utah Jazz have lost 12 games in a row and look like one of the worst teams in the NBA this season, yet I’m buying them on the road as underdogs against the Los Angeles Clippers.

While the Clippers have won two games in a row to get to 4-8 this season, they still rank in the bottom 10 in the league in net rating and remain without wing Brandon Ingram (Achilles). The Clips entered this season with extremely low expectations after the Kawhi Leonard saga, so I don’t love them as three-possession favorites on Tuesday.

While Utah (27th in net rating) is extremely banged up and struggling against the spread, there have been some signs of life from Will Hardy’s team in recent games. Utah had an eight-point loss to San Antonio, a seven-point loss to Houston, a five-point loss to Minnesota and a six-point loss to Miami in the last 10 days.

That’s a step in the right direction, and the team is leaning into Keyonte George and Darryn Peterson as the alphas in this offense.

I don’t want to go as far as the Jazz winning this game, but this streak is going to end at some point, and the Clippers probably shouldn’t be favored by this much against anyone in the NBA.

I’ll take the points with Utah coming off a near-upset win over San Antonio on Sunday.

Pick: Jazz +6.5 (-113 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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