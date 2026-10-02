Jets vs. Bears Score Prediction for NFL Week 4 (Can Chicago Build On MNF Win?)

The Chicago Bears are looking to build on their primetime win over the Eagles when they host the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon.

The Bears put up 59 points in a Week 1 win before being held to three points in a loss to Minnesota. Of course, they also lost Caleb Williams in that game. That didn’t matter too much last week, though, as Case Keenum helped Chicago to a 27-7 win on Monday night.

On the other hand, the Jets have lost their last two games since opening the season with a 23-10 win in Tennessee. They kept it closer than some may have expected in those defeats, covering as +3.5 underdogs against the Packers and getting hooked as +6.5 ‘dogs in Detroit.

Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 4 matchup with a final score prediction.

Jets vs. Bears Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Jets +3.5 (-115)

Bears -3.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Jets: +145

Bears: -175

Total

43.5 (Over -102/Under -118)

Line Movement: The spread has moved by half a point since the odds opened for this game. The Bears opened at even money with a -3 spread, and they’re now -3.5 at -105. The total hasn’t moved, although the under is now -118 after opening at -110.

Jets vs. Bears Final Score Prediction

SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his Road to 272 Bets column, in which he picks each game every week:

We don't know yet if Caleb Williams will be back for the Bears, but if he isn't, don't bet on Chicago just because Case Keenum looked good on Monday Night Football. These types of stories seem to happen once a year, and while a backup quarterback can look amazing in his first start, he rarely keeps up that level of play.

I have to give credit to the Jets to begin the season. They aren't a playoff team, but they rank average to above average in many areas on both sides of the ball, and their special teams remain one of the league's best. They can keep this game close against the Bears.

Pick: Jets +3.5 (-105) via DraftKings

I’m not necessarily too confident in either side in this one. We don’t know who is starting at quarterback for the Bears as of writing, and the Jets are still the Jets.

I do feel fairly comfortable taking the under, though. This has the potential to be an ugly game in Chicago, with the first team to 20 points getting the win.

Final Score Prediction: Bears 20, Jets 17

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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