Jets vs. Chiefs Score Prediction for NFL Week 9 (Can KC Cover Double-Digit Spread?)

The Kansas City Chiefs have a great opportunity to get back on track when they host the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon.

After a 5-0 start to the season, the Chiefs have lost in Seattle and in Denver in the last two weeks. They’re 3-0 at home, though, and host the lowly Jets this week.

New York has wins against the Titans and Browns so far this season. The Jets have lost three straight since that victory over Cleveland.

Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 9 matchup with a final score prediction.

Jets vs. Chiefs Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Jets +10 (-112)

Chiefs -10 (-108)

Moneyline

Jets: +440

Chiefs: -600

Total

47.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Line Movement: The spread hasn’t moved since the odds opened for this game, but the total has gone up a few points from 43.5 to 47.5.

Jets vs. Chiefs Final Score Prediction

SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his Road to 272 Bets column, in which he picks each game every week:

I think the Jets are a better team than you think they are at first glance. Their offense ranks 13th in weighted EPA per play and 10th in offensive success rate. Their defense has struggled, ranking 21st in opponent weighted EPA per play, but they've done a solid job of stopping the run this season, allowing just 4.0 yards per carry. If they can slow down the Chiefs' run game, they're going to be in a great spot to keep this game within range.

Geno Smith hasn't exactly lit up the box score so far this season, but he ranks fifth in the NFL in completion percentage over expected. He has been effective and has thrown only three interceptions. Not turning the ball over is a big step in covering a big spread as an underdog.

The Chiefs may not be as good as we thought. They had an extremely easy start to their schedule with four straight games against the Colts, Dolphins, Raiders, and Chargers, winning two of those games by just a field goal.

I haven't seen enough from Kansas City to bet them to win by double digits against an underrated Jets team.

Pick: Jets +10 (-114) via BetRivers

There are only a few situations in which I’d lay double-digit points with the Chiefs, and this isn’t one of them. Kansas City has struggled in recent weeks, and while New York has lost three straight, they were all one-score games.

In fact, the Jets only have one loss by more than 10 points this season, falling 23-12 in Chicago on Oct. 4.

Final Score Prediction: Chiefs 27, Jets 20

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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