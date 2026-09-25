Jets vs. Lions Score Prediction for NFL Week 3 (Bet on Jets to Move to 3-0 Against the Spread)

An interesting matchup between the New York Jets and Detroit Lions is set for Sunday afternoon, and oddsmakers have set the Lions as clear favorites at home.

Detroit is coming off a Thursday Night Football loss against Buffalo, and it has struggled defensively, allowing 71 points across two games. The Lions blew a major lead before winning in overtime against New Orleans in Week 1, and their defense is not the same with starting safeties Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph both sidelined.

Meanwhile, the Jets blew a chance to get to 2-0, losing in overtime to Green Bay in Week 2. Still, New York has played pretty well to open the season, showcasing an improved offense with Geno Smith at the controls.

New York has covered the spread in back-to-back games to open the season, and it’s already seen the spread move in its favor ahead of Sunday’s kickoff. So, should bettors trust Smith and Co. on the road?

All season long, the SI Betting team is sharing score predictions for just about every NFL matchup. Not only will we predict every score for Sunday’s games, but we have individual score predictions to help bettors make their spread, moneyline and total picks.

By analyzing the latest odds and movement in the market – plus looking at the picks from our team – we’re hoping to help bettors win some of their NFL plays, and potentially get a score exactly correct in the process.

Now, let’s dive into the score prediction for this battle between two 1-1 teams.

Jets vs. Lions Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Jets +6.5 (-110)

Lions -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Jets: +245

Lions: -305

Total

47.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

The spread in this game has moved slightly towards New York, going from Detroit -7 to -6.5 since the odds opened up on Sunday night . The Jets are 2-0 against the spread as underdogs so far this season.

Jets vs. Lions Score Prediction

This week, SI Betting’s senior editor Iain MacMillan made a pick for this game in his Road to 272 column , where he bets on every game, every week. He’s betting on the Lions to cover, a pick that we don’t agree on:

There's no denying the Lions' defense has some significant issues. There's also no denying that their offense has looked very good through the first two weeks. I refuse to sell my Lions stock after betting on them to win the Super Bowl before the season began.

Meanwhile, I still don't believe in the Jets, and a win against the Titans and an overtime loss to the Packers isn't going to change my opinion of them. Aaron Glenn's lack of in-game coaching was on display late against the Packers, and I wouldn't be surprised if that plays a factor in the outcome of this game.

The banged-up Lions' defense may only need to get a few stops to let their offense take over and lead the team to a win and cover on Sunday.

MacMillan and I disagree on the right side in this one, as I think there is a path for the Jets to move to 3-0 against the spread this season. Detroit’s defense has allowed 71 points in two games, ranking 28th in the league in EPA/Play.

Meanwhile, the Jets allowed just 20 points in a loss to Green Bay, forcing overtime in that matchup. The Lions have a much better offense this season than the Packers, but Green Bay is a far better team defensively.

Smith is a clear floor raiser for this Jets attack, and I wouldn't be shocked if New York hangs around. After all, the Jets are sixth in the league in EPA/Play and third in yards per play allowed on defense.

MacMillan may be right to pick the Lions to win, but I can’t get behind this defense – which has allowed the second-most passing yards in the NFL – to cover when it already has blown a 21-0 lead this season.

Final Score Prediction: Lions 23, Jets 17

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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