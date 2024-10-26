Jets vs. Patriots Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 8
The New York Jets and New England Patriots will face-off in a rematch from their Week 3 showdown which saw the Jets blow out the Patriots in prime time.
You can check out the odds for the game, including my best bet, in my betting preview here. In this article, we're talking touchdowns. There's no prop bet that's more electric to cash than a wager on a player to find the end zone. I have one player on each team I'm targeting to score on Sunday afternoon.
Jets vs. Patriots Touchdown Bets
- Garrett Wilson Touchdown (+160)
- Hunter Henry Touchdown (+370)
Garrett Wilson Touchdown
You would be mistaken if you think Garrett Wilson is going to take a back seat in the Jets offense now that they have Davante Adams. Last week against the Steelers, Wilson still hauled in five receptions for 61 yards despite Adams being in the lineup.
Wilson is the most targeted player in the NFL with 76 targets. Now is a great time to buy low on him to find the end zone at +160 odds against a poor Patriots secondary.
Hunter Henry Touchdown
Hunter Henry might be the most underrated tight end in the NFL. He leads the Patriots in targets (39), receptions (27), and receiving yards (313). He thrived last week in Drake Maye's second start, hauling in eight receptions on nine targets for 92 yards.
There's no better dark horse bet to score a touchdown in this AFC East rivalry game than the Patriots tight end.
