SI

Jets vs. Patriots Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 8

Iain MacMillan

Oct 13, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) runs for a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
Oct 13, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) runs for a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The New York Jets and New England Patriots will face-off in a rematch from their Week 3 showdown which saw the Jets blow out the Patriots in prime time.

You can check out the odds for the game, including my best bet, in my betting preview here. In this article, we're talking touchdowns. There's no prop bet that's more electric to cash than a wager on a player to find the end zone. I have one player on each team I'm targeting to score on Sunday afternoon.

Jets vs. Patriots Touchdown Bets

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

  • Garrett Wilson Touchdown (+160)
  • Hunter Henry Touchdown (+370)

Garrett Wilson Touchdown

You would be mistaken if you think Garrett Wilson is going to take a back seat in the Jets offense now that they have Davante Adams. Last week against the Steelers, Wilson still hauled in five receptions for 61 yards despite Adams being in the lineup.

Wilson is the most targeted player in the NFL with 76 targets. Now is a great time to buy low on him to find the end zone at +160 odds against a poor Patriots secondary.

Hunter Henry Touchdown

Hunter Henry might be the most underrated tight end in the NFL. He leads the Patriots in targets (39), receptions (27), and receiving yards (313). He thrived last week in Drake Maye's second start, hauling in eight receptions on nine targets for 92 yards.

There's no better dark horse bet to score a touchdown in this AFC East rivalry game than the Patriots tight end.

More NFL Week 8 Betting Articles

manual

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!

Published
Iain MacMillan
IAIN MACMILLAN

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

Home/Betting