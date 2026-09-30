Josh Allen Injury Update Causes Minor Shift to Patriots vs. Bills Odds in NFL Week 4

One of the more under-the-radar injuries entering Week 4 is the knee issue for Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who was banged up during the team's win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3.

On Wednesday, Bills head coach Joe Brady shared a positive update regarding his star quarterback, stating that he's "not concerned" with Allen ahead of this week's game against the New England Patriots.

Joe Brady said he's "not concerned" with Josh Allen when asked about any potential injury. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) September 30, 2026

Allen appeared to get banged up in the fourth quarter of Buffalo's win over Los Angeles in Week 3, and he was seen limping following the game.

The Bills still opened up as 7-point favorites against the Patriots, but they are now 6.5-point favorites on Wednesday afternoon.

I won't be surprised if Josh Allen doesn't practice much next week. Hoping he dodged anything serious. https://t.co/jAc2hd4HSG — Hayden Winks (@HaydenWinks) September 27, 2026

Losing Allen would be a massive blow for Buffalo, which has started the season 3-0 and is now the favorite to win the Super Bowl at some sportsbooks. Allen is also the clear favorite to win the league MVP, as he's put together some other-worldly numbers in the first three weeks of the season.

The star quarterback has completed 65.1 percent of his passes for 786 yards, five scores and just two picks. He's also done a ton of damage on the ground, carrying the ball 28 times for 114 yards and six touchdowns. Allen has scored twice on the ground in every game this season.

That's one area where a knee injury could impact Allen, as he may not be as mobile in the pocket or as willing to take major hits as a runner. Buffalo could look to lean more on last season's rushing yards leader -- James Cook -- to handle the majority of the ground game in Week 4.

Still, it appears Allen is trending towards playing against New England, and the Bills' practice reports as the week progresses should provide more insight into his health for Week 4.

If for some reason Allen was unable to go in Week 4, Buffalo's backup is veteran Kyle Allen. Still, it would be shocking to see the former league MVP miss this game if he's able to practice at all in the lead up to Sunday.

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