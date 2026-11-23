The Los Angeles Chargers' 2026 season is already in the tank, as they've won just one of their first 10 games, and they received some awful news following Sunday's loss to the New York Jets.

Quarterback Justin Herbert was placed in concussion protocol, putting his status for Week 12 against the New England Patriots in jeopardy. Originally, the Patriots and Chargers were supposed to play on Sunday night in Week 12, but the game was flexed with L.A. getting off to a slow start and Drake Maye (ankle) going down with potentially a season-ending injury in Week 10.

Chargers QB Justin Herbert is now in concussion protocol. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 23, 2026

If Herbert is unable to go on Sunday, DJ Uiagalelei is the Chargers backup and would be in line to start against Tomm DeVito and the Patriots.

That's quite the quarterback matchup, and Herbert's injury has shifted the odds for this game in a big way. L.A. was a 4.5-point favorite in the lookahead line for Sunday's game, but it dropped to just a 2.5-point favorite after losing to the Jets.

Now, DraftKings Sportsbook has moved the line even further, setting L.A. as a 1.5-point favorite at home with Herbert's status up in the air. It's a full three-point swing from the lookahead line, and the latest odds suggest that Herbert will miss Sunday's game.

New England (5-5) is still in play to make the postseason in the AFC, even with DeVito at quarterback. The Patriots backup struggled in Week 10 against the Detroit Lions, but he may be able to upset Uiagalelei and the Chargers on Sunday. After all, the Chargers lone win came against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 10 and they've covered the spread in just one of their 10 games (1-8-1).

Since the Chargers' season is basically over -- they have the worst Super Bowl odds in the NFL -- there's no reason to rush Herbert back into action to play on Sunday. L.A. should prioritize the long-term health of the star quarterback, who has struggled mightily in the 2026 season in a new offense.

If Herbert is eventually ruled out this week, it's possible this line could move towards New England even more.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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