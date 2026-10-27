Kings vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Oct. 27

The San Antonio Spurs snapped a quick two-game skid over the weekend, blowing out the Dallas Mavericks for their first win of the 2026-27 season.

While San Antonio made the NBA Finals in the 2025-26 campaign, it has a lot to figure out this season with a new starting lineup (Dylan Harper taking Julian Champagnie’s spot) and some new pieces (Tobias Harris, Tarris Reed) to integrate into the rotation. Harris (calf) has yet to play in the 2026-27 season.

On Tuesday, Victor Wembanyama and Co. have a perfect get-right spot at home, as they’ll take on the winless Sacramento Kings and rookie Darius Acuff Jr. The Kings have two losses by double digits, including a blowout loss on the road against the Los Angeles Clippers.

They’ve given the keys to the offense to Acuff (74 shots in three games), and that’s likely going to lead to a ton of losses this season. So, oddsmakers have the Spurs as 17.5-point favorites on Tuesday night.

That’s a major number to cover, but it’s worth noting that the Spurs won all three of the meetings between these teams by 13 or more points in the 225-26 season.

Can they get back to .500 with a commanding win on Oct. 27?

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this Western Conference clash.

Kings vs. Spurs Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Kings +17.5 (-105)

Spurs -17.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Kings: +950

Spurs: -1650

Total

231.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Kings vs. Spurs How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 27

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Frost Bank Center

How to Watch (TV): DAZN, NBC Sports California, NBA League Pass

Kings record: 0-3

Spurs record: 1-2

Kings vs. Spurs Injury Reports

Kings Injury Report

Ben Simmons – out

Dylan Cardwell – out

Maxime Raynaud – out

Keegan Murray – out

Sean Pedulla – out

Spurs Injury Report

Tobias Harris – out

Jayden Quaintance – out

Kings vs. Spurs Best NBA Prop Bet

Spurs Best NBA Prop Bet

Dylan Harper OVER 17.5 Points (-122)

Harper is one of my favorite player prop targets of the day , as the second-year guard has a clear lead role in this offense:

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Dylan Harper has entered San Antonio’s starting lineup this season and is thriving.

Through three games, Harper is averaging 20.0 points on just under 17 shots per game, hitting 48.0 percent of his shots from the field. The young guard has faced two of the best defenses in the NBA – Oklahoma City and Houston – during this three-game stretch, yet he’s scored at least 18 points in every game.

So, I’m buying Harper in Tuesday’s battle against the Sacramento Kings, who are currently in the bottom five in the league in defensive rating. The Kings are off to an 0-3 start, allowing over 120 points to the Los Angeles Clippers, Portland Trail Blazers and Memphis Grizzlies.

That’s great news for Harper and the Spurs, especially since Harper has been consistently involved as a lead scorer, taking 15 or more shots in every one of his games.

There’s a chance the Spurs go up big and play their bench more in this matchup, but Harper’s usage is too enticing to pass up with San Antonio looking to get back to .500.

Kings vs. Spurs Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m betting on San Antonio to win big against the Kings:

The San Antonio Spurs have opened the season with a tough schedule, taking on Oklahoma City, Houston and Dallas (on the road). That’s led to a 1-2 start, but I’m buying Victor Wembanyama and Co. in a favorable matchup against the winless Sacramento Kings.

The Kings have a 25-point road loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on their resume, and they lost by eight (to Portland) and 11 (to Memphis) in their first two home games. The Spurs are a massive step up in class from all of those teams, and the Kings (29th in net rating) are showing that they should be one of the worst teams in the league again this season.

San Antonio bounced back from an 0-2 start to win by 16 on the road against a short-handed Dallas team, and it blew out the Kings on multiple occasions in the 2025-26 season. The Spurs had wins by 28, 17 and 13 against Sacramento last season, and I expect a similar result with the Spurs returning home on Tuesday.

After a couple of tough games to open the campaign, this is the ultimate “get-right” spot for the defending Western Conference champs.

Pick: Spurs -17.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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