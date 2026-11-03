Kyler Murray Injury Uncertainty Moves Bills vs. Vikings Odds in NFL Week 9

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray is up in the air for Monday Night's showdown against the Buffalo Bills in Week 9 of the 2026 season after suffering a hamstring injury in the team's Week 8 loss to the Detroit Lions.

According to head coach Kevin O'Connell, Murray will be evaluated this week, and it seems like he's at least questionable for Monday's game.

"I don't think we're there yet," O'Connell said on Monday when asked if Murray's hamstring issue could cause him to miss Week 9. "It's still early enough that I'll continue to get updates."

Oddsmakers have already begun to adjust the odds for the Bills vs. Vikings matchup with Murray's status in question.

The Vikings opened as three-point underdogs on Sunday night, but they were gaining ground at home on Monday morning before O'Connell's update on Murray. DraftKings Sportsbook had moved the Vikings to 2.5-point underdogs on Monday morning, but that line quickly shifted to Bills -3.5 after Murray's hamstring injury was revealed. The former No. 1 overall pick clearly wasn't himself in the late moments of Sunday's loss.

If Murray is unable to go on Sunday, the Vikings will turn to veteran Carson Wentz at quarterback for the second time this season. Wentz played the majority of the team's Week 1 win over Green Bay and all of the Week 2 win over Chicago after Murray suffered a concussion.

This season, Wentz has completed 59.0 percent of his passes for 276 yards, three scores and no picks. Still, O'Connell said on Monday that Murray not playing in Week 9 would only be due to injury and not a performance-based benching.

The Vikings' offense has not been good in the 2026 season, ranking 30th in the league in EPA/Play and 31st in success rate. Yet, the team is 6-1 because the defense is second in the NFL in both EPA/Play and success rate.

This season, Murray has completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 1,022 yards, five scores and three picks while adding 29 carries for 167 yards on the ground. The Vikings will likely have an update on Murray's status when they release their first practice report on Thursday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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