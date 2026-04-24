Lakers vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for NBA Playoffs Game 3

Friday’s Game 3 is a must-win for the Houston Rockets and Kevin Durant, who find themselves in a 2-0 series hole against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Luka Doncic (out) and Austin Reaves (questionable) remain on the injury report for the third game in a row for L.A., but LeBron James and company stole back-to-back games as home dogs to give them a cushion heading into Game 3.

Houston went 30-11 at home in the 2025-26 regular season, and it needs to find something on offense after back-to-back games with less than 100 points, including Game 2 with Durant (knee) back in the lineup.

Houston is a 9.5-point favorite in this game, but it has failed to come anywhere near covering the spread in both playoff games against L.A. Will the Lakers’ role players come back to earth on the road after some big games – especially from Luke Kennard – to start the series?

Here’s a look at the betting odds, a player prop target and my prediction for a crucial Game 3 on Friday night.

Lakers vs. Rockets Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Lakers +9.5 (-110)

Rockets -9.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Lakers: +310

Rockets: -395

Total

205.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Lakers vs. Rockets How to Watch

Date: Friday, April 24

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Toyota Center

How to Watch (TV): Prime Video

Series: Los Angeles leads 2-0

Lakers vs. Rockets Injury Reports

Lakers Injury Report

Luka Doncic -- out

Austin Reaves -- questionable

Rockets Injury Report

Steven Adams -- out

Kevin Durant -- questionable

Fred VanVleet -- out

Lakers vs. Rockets Best NBA Prop Bets

Lakers Best NBA Prop Bet

LeBron James OVER 15.5 Rebounds and Assists (-131)

I’ve been targeting LeBron James’ passing and rebounding a ton in recent games, and I’m not going to stop in Game 3 of the playoffs.

James had 21 rebounds and assists in Game 1 and 15 rebounds and assists in Game 2, falling just short of this prop. He’s also averaging 15.0 potential assists and 13.5 rebounds chances per game in the postseason, giving him a really solid floor in this market.

Houston has not had an answer for the four-time champion, and James showed in the regular season that he can stuff the stat sheet when Luka Doncic is sidelined. He averaged 22.2 points, 10.3 assists and 7.0 rebounds in 11 games without the star guard.

I’m buying LeBron to lead the way for L.A. again as it attempts to take a 3-0 series lead.

Lakers vs. Rockets Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m taking the Lakers to cover for the third game in a row:

Are the Lakers undervalued on the road in Game 3?

Los Angeles pulled out back-to-back wins as a home underdog against the Rockets in Games 1 and 2, and it’s now nearly a double-digit underdog in Game 3. I simply can’t lay this many points with the Houston offense struggling the way it is. The Lakers forced Kevin Durant into nine turnovers in his return in Game 2, and the Rockets have failed to reach 100 points in both games so far in this series.

Even with the Lakers down Doncic, LeBron James and Luke Kennard have done enough to create shots on offense, and L.A.’s defense is a little tougher to crack without the two star guards.

Houston’s offense has been a mess for a good portion of the season, and the lack of shooting – especially if Ime Udoka benches Reed Sheppard again – makes the Rockets really hard to trust when favored by this much.

During the regular season, Houston was an NBA-worst 17-24 against the spread at home, including a 16-22 ATS record as a home favorite. I will gladly take the points in what should be another low-scoring affair on Friday.

Pick: Lakers +9.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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