Is Lamar Jackson Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bengals vs. Ravens in NFL Week 7)

The Baltimore Ravens are once again going to be without starting quarterback Lamar Jackson, as he was ruled out for Sundau's game against the Cincinnati Bengals due to an ankle injury.

QB Lamar Jackson (ankle) has been downgraded to “out” for tomorrow’s game vs. Cincinnati. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 24, 2026

Jackson was originally listed as questionable, but the Ravens downgraded him on Saturday, causing some massive movement in the odds for this game. Baltimore has not had Jackson in back-to-back gmaes, and he missed the second half of their Week 4 game against the Tennessee Titans. Tyler Huntley will make his third start in a row for Baltimore in a major AFC North battle.

The Ravens opened as three-point favorites at home in this Week 7 matchup against Cincy, and that line bounced around from 2.5 to 3 in the lead up to Wednesday's practice.

Jackson was limited in practice during the week, causing this line to jump around quite a bit before Cincinnati was set as a 1.5-point favorite on Friday with the two-time MVP listed as questionable.

Now, with Jackson out, DraftKings Sportsbook has officially moved this line to Bengals -3, a six-point swing from where it was earlier in the week when Jackson had a chance to play. This is right in line with what oddsmakers told Sports Illustrated earlier in the week, as the line opened with assumption that Jackson would play.

"Your lookahead line, you essentially have to assume he's going to play until you hear otherwise.," Ty Gour, Sports Trader at Fanatics Sportsbook, told Sports Illustrated. "So, that's baked into the price, whether we anticipate he'll be at full strength or 80% strength, that would kind of be factored in there.

"And then, as the week goes on, we'll adjust as we know more. Obviously, he wasn't at practice today, and our line went down a point and a half just off that alone. And then we'll kind of trickle down as the week goes on and his status becomes more and more certain one way or the other. If he's back at practice tomorrow in a limited or full capacity, the line will probably shift back towards the Ravens. If he's not there again on Thursday, we'll essentially start pricing as though [Tyler] Huntley is going to be the starter."

Gour told Sports Illustrated that this game would close around Bengals -2.5 if Jackson ended up getting ruled out.

The Ravens have won three of Huntley's last four starts in place of Jackson dating back to the 2025 season. However, they are just 7-12 without the star quarterback all time and were able to score just 10 points in a loss to Cleveland in Week 6.

In his four games this season, Jackson completed 70.8 percent of his passes for 967 yards, six scores and just one interception. He also has 19 carries for 144 yards and a score while leading the NFL in yards per attempt, yards per completion and passer rating.

Jackson's next chance to play will be in Week 8 against the Buffalo Bills -- a matchup that could have a ton of implications when it comes to the No. 1 seed in the NFL. Since Jackson practiced in the lead up to Week 7, he should have a chance to return from this ankle injury in Week 8.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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