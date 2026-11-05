Is Lamar Jackson Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Jaguars vs. Ravens in NFL Week 9)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson hs not been able to avoid the injury bug in the 2026 season, missing three games with an ankle injury before returning in Week 8.

He lasted just one play in that matchup with the Buffalo Bills before suffering a thumb injury that will put him on injured reserve and potentially sideline him for the rest of the season.

Rap: Lamar Jackson (right thumb) likely to miss rest of the season. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 2, 2026

Jackson obviously will miss the Ravens' Week 9 game with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night, and that has caused a ton of movement in the betting odds.

Prior to the Ravens game in Week 8 against Buffalo, Baltimore was favored in the lookahead line for this matchup at home with Jacksonville. After the two-time league MVP was injured on the first offensive play for Baltimore, oddsmakers made a massive adjustment to the odds. That included a further adjustment with backup Tyler Huntley (turf toe) suffering a season-ending injury against the Bills in releif of Jackson.

The line for Thursday's Week 9 clash re-opened with Jacksonville as a 7.5-point favorite on Sunday night. Since then, that line has moved 2.5 more points with Huntley out and third-string quarterabck Joe Fagnano (who has been dealing with an ankle issue) set to start.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Jaguars set as 10-point road favorites as they look to move to 6-2 this season. The Jaguars are very capable of blowing out bad teams, and they took down the Indianapolis Colts -- 42-7 -- in Week 8.

Fagnano played a lot of Sunday's loss against the Buffalo Bills, completing 10 of his 21 pass attempts for 91 yards and a pick. He also had three carries for three yards and a fumble. The former UConn star is going to be in a tough spot against a Jacksonville team that is in the top-10 in the league in EPA/Play and success rate on defense while sporting the No. 1 run defense in the NFL.

Prior to Thursday's game it was reported that the Ravens are trading for veteran Jacoby Brissett to take over at quarterback this season. While that is an upgrade from Fagnano, the Ravens are still massive long shots (+500) to make the playoffs in 2026.

As for Jackson, it's possible the team will shut him down for the rest of the year if it falls out of the playoff race. He'll have to miss at least four games on injured reserve, and with Baltimore at 4-4, it's likely the team is out of the playoff mix in the coming weeks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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