Is Lamar Jackson Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Ravens vs. Browns in NFL Week 6)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is set to miss his second game in a row in Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns.

Jackson suffered an ankle injury in Week 4 against the Tennessee Titans, causing him to miss Sunday night's matchup against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 5. He has not practiced since suffering the injury, and the Ravens will turn to backup Tyler Huntley in his place on Sunday.

Ravens ruled out Lamar Jackson for Sunday’s game at Cleveland due to his ankle injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 16, 2026

Baltimore has won three straight starts from Huntley (dating back to last season), and he's completed 78.0 percent of his passes for 264 yards and two scores in 1.5 games this season. He’s also carried the ball 10 times for 36 yards and a score.

This week, Sports Illustrated spoke to several oddsmakers about how Jackson's injury would impact the odds for this game, and it was originally priced as if Jackson would return after a one-game absence.

“The line this week indicates Jackson is around 60/40 to go and a revision will be made one way or the other once we know more on his status,” Johnny Avello, Director of Race and Sports Operations for DraftKings Sportsbook, told Sports Illustrated. “There were no adjustments made with the Ravens winning on Sunday night, since backups don’t usually play as well in back-to-back games as opponents have more time to prepare.”

Now that the Ravens have ruled Jackson out, the line has changed in a big way.

After the Ravens opened as 3.5-point favorites against the Browns, that spread moved quite a bit toward Baltimore. The Ravens were 4.5-point favorites early in the week and moved as far as 5.5-point favorites. However, the spread has come all the way down to Ravens -3 with Huntley getting the start.

Jackson's next chance to play will be on Sunday, Oct. 25 against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.

In his four games in the 2026 campaign, Jackson has completed 70.8 percent of his passes in 2026 for 967 yards, six scores and one pick while adding 18 carries for 144 yards and a score on the ground.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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