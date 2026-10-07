Lamar Jackson Injury Update Causes Him to Drop in NFL MVP Odds Ahead of Week 5

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson reportedly has an "outside chance" to play in Week 5 against the Atlanta Falcons due to an ankle injury, and that has impacted his odds to win the NFL's MVP award this season.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Jackson's injury is not considered to be a long-term issue, yet oddsmakers still dropped the star quarterback in the latest MVP odds.

Rap: Lamar Jackson (ankle) has “outside chance” to play Week 5.



He could miss multiple games but injury not considered long-term or surgical. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 6, 2026

Jackson exited Week 4 against the Tennessee Titans early after completing 15 of his 20 pass attempts for 222 yards and two scores. He moved to +800 to win MVP after the Baltimore win, which was good for fifth in the odds to win MVP on Monday.

As of Wednesday morning, Jackson remains in the No. 5 spot at DraftKings Sportsbook, but he's now tied with Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Jackson -- a two-time league MVP -- dropped from +800 to +1000 to win the award now that it seems likely he'll miss Week 5.

The Ravens quarterback is still in the mix for the award, but he's well behind favorite Josh Allen (+280), and his statistical case to win MVP is going to take a hit if he misses a game. So far this season, Jackson has completed 70.8 percent of his passes in 2026 for 967 yards, six scores and one pick while adding 18 carries for 144 yards and a score on the ground.

Those are solid numbers, but Allen, Brock Purdy and even Cincy's Joe Burrow have all had some bigger games than him so far in 2026. That puts Jackson in a tough spot, especially if the Ravens lose in Week 5.

Baltimore is 3-1 this season, but it has won just six of 17 games that the star quarterback has missed in his career. On top of that, the Ravens went from six-point favorites in the lookahead line against Atlanta to three-point underdogs after Rapoport's report on Jackson's injury came out.

So, the betting market isn't expecting him to play in Week 5, and it would likely take the two-time MVP logging a full practice this week to swing the odds back to Baltimore.

Jackson's MVP case isn't over, but missing any time is certainly going to hurt him with four players already ahead of him entering this week.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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