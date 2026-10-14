Lamar Jackson Injury Update: Ravens 'Hopeful' Star QB Will Return in Week 6; Oddsmakers Expect Same

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed a game for the first time in the 2026 season in Week 5, sitting out against the Atlanta Falcons due to an ankle injury.

The Ravens went on to win that game with backup Tyler Huntley leading the way, but they're hoping he only needed to make one start in place of two-time league MVP.

Jackson reportedly is doing better than he was ahead of Week 5, and NFL insider Ian Rapoport recently shared on NFL Live that the team is "hopeful" that he'll return to action against Cleveland.

From NFL Live on @ESPN: A look at the top headlines, with Alaric Jackson and Dre Greenlaw both in trouble with the league, plus updates on the #Ravens and #Bears. pic.twitter.com/E1vaZvHAWN — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 13, 2026

“My understanding is he is in a much better position now than he was last week,” Rapoport said. “It sounds like they are hopeful that Lamar will be on the field this week for the Ravens.”

Baltimore opened as a 3.5-point favorite against the Cleveland Browns in Week 6, and that line has already moved a full point.

DraftKings Sportsbook has set the Ravens as 4.5-point favorites, and their odds to cover have shifted from -105 to -112 since Tuesday morning. It's pretty clear that public bettors are expecting Jackson to play as well based on the latest betting splits from DraftKings. As of Wednesday morning, 83 percent of the moneyline bets and 57 percent of the spread bets in this game are on the Ravens.

Huntley's play on Sunday night against Atlanta could also have impacted this line, though Christian Cipollini, Senior Trading Manager at BetMGM, told Sports Illustrated that they full expect Jackson to be in the lineup on Sunday.

"Looking at this line, we are expecting Lamar to play," he said. "It will drop to under three if Lamar ends up being out. No change for Baltimore, Snoop (Huntley) is a capable backup who has similar strengths to Lamar. They do not need to change their offense when Lamar is out which is very helpful."

It seems like the Ravens will close as favorites no matter what in this matchup, but that bettors will have to lay more than a field goal if Jackson ends up playing. Baltimore's practice report on Wednesday should give more insight into whether or not the two-time MVP is on the mend. If he participates in any capacity, it bodes well for his chances of playing in Week 6.

This season, Jackson has completed 70.8 percent of his passes in 2026 for 967 yards, six scores and one pick while adding 18 carries for 144 yards and a score on the ground. At 4-1, the Ravens have moved up to +800 to win the Super Bowl and are in the mix for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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