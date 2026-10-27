Lamar Jackson Injury Update: Uncertainty Around Star's Status Doesn't Change Ravens vs. Bills Odds in Week 8

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has not played since Week 4 of the 2026 season, missing the second half of that game and the next three games with an ankle injury.

Jackson returned to practice ahead of Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals, and he was officially listed as questionable for that matchup before eventually being ruled out. With a huge matchup against the Buffalo Bills coming up in Week 8, Ravens head coach Jesse Minter provided an update on Jackson's status on Monday.

On optimism level for Lamar Jackson, Minter said, "Lamar is working his butt off to be out there. He'll be in a decent spot, but we'll know more on Wednesday." — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) October 26, 2026

It seems like Jackson has a chance to make his return in Week 8, and the odds at DraftKings reflect that. Baltimore opened -- and remains -- a 3.5-point underdog in this AFC showdown, and it likely would be closer to a touchdown underdog if backup Tyler Huntley has to start.

This is a huge game for the Ravens in the AFC playoff picture, as they've fallen to 4-3 and are in last place in the AFC North. All four teams in the AFC North are over .500, leaving very little room for erro for Baltimore if it wants to make the playoffs. The Bills are one of the toughest opponents left on the team's schedule, as they enter this game with a 5-1 record.

While Huntley has not played terribly in place of Jackson, the Ravens are now 1-2 in his three starts this season. All-time, the Ravens have won just seven of the 20 games that Jackson has missed in his career. So, there's no doubt that this line would move in favor of Buffalo if the two-time MVP is unable to go.

Minter seems to be pushing any Lamar speculation until after the team's practice on Wednesday, though it was reported on Sunday that the star quarterback is "confident" he'll be on the field in Week 8.

In his four games this season, Jackson completed 70.8 percent of his passes for 967 yards, six scores and just one interception. He also has 19 carries for 144 yards and a score. He ended up sitting in Week 7 after being limited in what he could do running the ball.

Jackson may need a full practice this week to suit up against Buffalo in what could be the marquee matchup of Sunday's slate .

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass when you make your first $5 bet .