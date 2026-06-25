Liberty vs. Storm Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Thursday, June 25

The New York Liberty are rolling, clinching a spot in the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup title game while winning eight of their last 10 games.

Now, the Liberty take on a struggling Seattle Storm team that is 3-15 this season and currently battling an 11-game losing streak.

Dominique Malonga and the Storm simply haven't had enough offense in the 2026 season, averaging under 80 points per game (dead last in the WNBA).

Meanwhile, the Liberty have one of the most complete teams in the league and have finally gotten All-Star guard Sabrina Ionescu back in action after she missed time with ankle and back injuries to open the 2026 campaign.

New York is heavily favored on the road in this matchup, so let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and more for Thursday’s contest.

Liberty vs. Storm Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Liberty -12.5 (-110)

Storm +12.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Liberty: -650

Storm: +470

Total

167.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Liberty vs. Storm How to Watch

Date: Thursday, June 25

Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Climate Pledge Arena

How to Watch (TV): CW Seattle. Liberty Live, WNBA League Pass, WWOR-TV

Liberty record: 12-6

Storm record: 3-15

Liberty vs. Storm Injury Reports

Liberty Injury Report

Satou Sabally -- questionable

Storm Injury Report

Jordan Horston -- out

Ezi Magbegor -- out

Taina Mair -- out



Liberty vs. Storm Best WNBA Prop Bets

Liberty Best WNBA Prop Bet

Breanna Stewart OVER 8.5 Rebounds (+110)

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Stewart is worth a bet against this struggling Seattle team:

Stewart has been a monster on the glass in the 2026 season, averaging 8.8 rebounds per game. She’s picked up at least 10 boards in four of her last six games, making her an intriguing player to bet on at plus money against the Seattle Storm.

Seattle ranks 13th in the WNBA in rebound percentage and effective field goal percentage, allowing over 36 opponent rebounds per game (14th in the W).

Stewart has nine or more rebounds in 11 of her 18 games this season, and she should be in the mix to clear this prop against a Storm team that has struggled on offense all season long.

Liberty vs. Storm Prediction and Pick

I’m not going to overthink this game, as Seattle has dropped 11 games in a row and has a net rating of minus-8.9 this season.

The Liberty are third in the league in net rating (plus-7.1), and they’ve been on a bit of a heater, winning eight of their last 10 games to climb into the top four in the WNBA standings.

Sabrina Ionescu’s return gives New York a major punch on offense while the Storm are averaging the fewest points per game (78.8) in the WNBA while ranking 14th out of 15 teams in offensive rating.

I don’t think this young Seattle team has the firepower to compete with the Liberty, especially since New York has been better on the road (6-2) than at home (6-4) so far this season. The Storm are 9-9 against the spread, but they have an average scoring margin of minus-7.1 points in their games.

Now that they’re facing a Finals contender, I think the Storm are in danger of getting blown out on Thursday night.

Pick: Liberty -12.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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