Liberty vs. Wings Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Thursday, July 16

Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings have a pair of road wins over the New York Liberty this season, and now they get a shot at Breanna Stewart and Co. at home on Thursday night in a nationally televised matchup.

Dallas is one of the hottest teams in the league at the moment, winning five straight to jump into the No. 4 spot in the standings. The Liberty, on the other hand, have lost three games in a row and have struggled to field a healthy team on a night-to-night basis.

On Thursday, New York has listed Satou Sabally and Leonie Fiebich as out on the injury report.

Wings All-Star Jessica Shepard recorded a triple-double the last time these teams faced off, and oddsmakers have set Dallas as a 1.5-point favorite at home on Thursday night. Can the Wings continue their dominance over a Liberty team that is widely regarded as a Finals contender in 2026?

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Thursday night’s contest.

Liberty vs. Wings Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Liberty +1.5 (-110)

Wings -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Liberty: +102

Wings: -122

Total

175.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Liberty vs. Wings How to Watch

Date: Thursday, July 16

Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

Venue: College Park Center

How to Watch (TV): Prime Video

Liberty record: 13-11

Wings record: 16-8

Liberty vs. Wings Injury Reports

Liberty Injury Report

Satou Sabally -- out

Leonie Fiebich -- out

Wings Injury Report

Alanna Smith -- doubtful



Liberty vs. Wings Best WNBA Prop Bets

Wings Best WNBA Prop Bet

Jessica Shepard OVER 5.5 Assists (-115)

Jessica Shepard is having a breakout 2026 season, averaging 15.0 points, 11.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game while shooting 60.2 percent from the field.

She’s been a major part of the Wings’ run up the standings, and her passing has added a new dynamic to this offense. Shepard has six and 11 assists in her two games against the Liberty this season, and New York clocks in at No. 11 in the WNBA in opponent assists per game.

Shepard has six or more dimes in just nine games this season, but I’m focused more on the matchup with New York. She’s exploited this Liberty defense on multiple occasions, and New York’s lack of continuity all season makes it a tough team to trust defensively on the road.

Liberty vs. Wings Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m betting on Dallas to earn a sixth win in a row:

The Wings already have two commanding wins over the Liberty this season, and Dallas outranks New York in offensive rating and net rating through 24 games.

I don’t want to focus on Dallas’ five-game winning streak too much, but it is worth noting that New York has lost three in a row and has been awful against the Western Conference this season.

The Liberty are 13-11 overall, but they’re just 5-9 against teams in the West. On top of that, New York is a league-worst 3-8 against the spread on the road.

Bueckers, Jessica Shepard, Azzi Fudd and Arike Ogunbowale have formed a serious playoff contender in Dallas, and the Liberty have struggled to stay healthy enough to truly integrate Satou Sabally into their lineup.

I like the Wings to win this game, and they’re already an impressive 7-3 at home in 2026.

Pick: Wings Moneyline (-122 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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