Peter’s Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Liberty vs. Wings, Fire vs. Mystics)

An exciting two-game slate is set in the WNBA on Thursday, though it’s the first time in a few days that we won’t have an afternoon matchup to dive into:

Portland Fire vs. Washington Mystics

New York Liberty vs. Dallas Wings

The Wings and Paige Bueckers have won five games in a row heading into Thursday’s action, and they’re a perfect 2-0 against the Liberty. Both of these teams have a case to make the WNBA Finals in 2026, and oddsmakers have set a razor thin spread in their third meeting of the season.

Plus, the first time the Fire and Mystics faced off this season turned into a quadruple overtime affair, so WNBA fans could see two all-time matchups with less than a week left until the All-Star break.

So, how do we bet on them?

A pair of player props – one for Olivia Miles and one for Dominique Malonga – came through in Peter’s Points on Wednesday , but I’m focusing strictly on some sides tonight.

Here’s a look at my favorite plays for Thursday’s action!

WNBA Best Bets Record

2026 season record: 62-47 (+3.49 units)

Overall (since 2024 season): 237-210-2 (+6.39 units)

Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

WNBA Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Dallas Wings Moneyline (-122) vs. New York Liberty

Washington Mystics -5.5 (-108) vs. Portland Fire

Dallas Wings Moneyline (-122) vs. New York Liberty

The Wings already have two commanding wins over the Liberty this season, and Dallas outranks New York in offensive rating and net rating through 24 games.

I don’t want to focus on Dallas’ five-game winning streak too much, but it is worth noting that New York has lost three in a row and has been awful against the Western Conference this season.

The Liberty are 13-11 overall, but they’re just 5-9 against teams in the West. On top of that, New York is a league-worst 3-8 against the spread on the road.

Bueckers, Jessica Shepard, Azzi Fudd and Arike Ogunbowale have formed a serious playoff contender in Dallas, and the Liberty have struggled to stay healthy enough to truly integrate Satou Sabally into their lineup.

I like the Wings to win this game, and they’re already an impressive 7-3 at home in 2026.

Washington Mystics -5.5 (-108) vs. Portland Fire

It may have taken four overtimes to decide a game between these teams in late June, but I think Washington is by far the better squad entering Thursday’s contest.

Not only are the Mystics 7-3 in their last 10 games, but they rank sixth in the WNBA in net rating and first in defensive rating over that stretch. Washington has survived despite posting the worst offensive rating in the league over its last 10 contests.

I don’t expect a poor offensive showing on Thursday, as the Fire are dead last in the WNBA in both defensive rating and net rating (minus-9.2) over their last 10. For the entire season, Portland ranks last in the league in defensive rating, which has made it hard to trust as an underdog.

The Fire are just 5-7 against the spread on the road this season, and they just lost a road game to the Connecticut Sun, who have the worst record in the WNBA.

I’m buying Washington to keep up this hot stretch on Thursday night.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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