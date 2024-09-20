Lions vs. Cardinals Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 3
The Detroit Lions allowed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to upset them as touchdown underdogs in Week 2. Now, the Lions head to Arizona to take on the Cardinals and are once again set as betting favorites.
In this article, we're talking touchdowns. I'm targeting one player for each team to find the end zone in this Sunday showdown. Let's dive into it.
Lions vs. Cardinals Touchdown Bets
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Amon-Ra St. Brown Anytime Touchdown (+110)
- Trey McBride Anytime Touchdown (+200)
Amon-Ra St. Brown Anytime Touchdown
The Arizona Cardinals have had a lot of issues in their secondary through the first two weeks of the season, allowing 8.3 yards per pass attempt, the second most in the NFL. That should lead to Jared Goff and the Lions' receiving core, most notably Amon-Ra St. Brown, having a big day.
St. Brown has seen an eye-popping 24 targets already this season, hauling in 14 receptions. It's time for him to record his first touchdown of the season on Sunday.
Trey McBride Anytime Touchdown
No pass-catcher on the Cardinals has seen more targets through the first two weeks than Trey McBrdige. The tight end has seen 15 targets, hauling in 11 receptions for 97 yards. Despite not yet finding the end zone, McBride has been seeing enough targets to know that it's only going to be a matter of time for him to find the end zone.
I'm surprised he's 2-1 at home to score his first touchdown of the season on Sunday.
