Lions vs. Cardinals Score Prediction for NFL Week 5 (Can Detroit Get First Road Win?)

The Detroit Lions are looking for their first road win of the season when they visit the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon.

The Lions were underdogs in Buffalo in their first road contest, but then lost 32-26 in Carolina as -4.5 favorites last week.

On the other hand, the Cardinals have lost three games in a row after upsetting the Chargers in Week 1. That includes a 31-7 loss to the Seahawks in their lone home game thus far.

The Lions got a 20-13 road win over the Cardinals back in 2024.

Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 5 matchup with a final score prediction.

Lions vs. Cardinals Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Lions -5.5 (-110)

Cardinals +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Lions: -250

Cardinals: +205

Total

54.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Line Movement: The spread hasn’t moved since the odds opened for this game, which is notable given the key number at six. However, the total has gone up from 53.5 to 54.5, with the over at a -115 price.

Lions vs. Cardinals Final Score Prediction

SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his Road to 272 Bets column, in which he picks each game every week:

I don't know if there's a total in a Lions game that's high enough for me to not bet the OVER at this point of the season. Their offense is sixth in EPA per play and third in success rate, but their defense is last in opponent EPA per play and 29th in opponent success rate.

The Cardinals are in a similar situation, but not quite as exaggerated. Their offense is in the top half of the NFL in most offensive metrics, but in the bottom half of most defensive metrics, which makes sense when you consider the makeup of their roster.

Let's sit back and root for points in this NFC showdown.

Pick: OVER 53.5 (-115) via FanDuel

The OVER is the easy play in this one. Hell, the Lions could even score close to 40 points themselves. And we’ve seen that the Detroit defense is vulnerable early on in the season.

I do still think the Lions cover this -5.5 spread, though, and quite possibly get a blowout win over the Cardinals.

Final Score Prediction: Detroit 38, Cardinals 24

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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