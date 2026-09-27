Mac's Sunday Slate: 5 Best Bets for NFL Week 3

It feels like just yesterday we were in the middle of the offseason, hoping and praying for the NFL season to hurry up and get here. Now, here we are with a full slate of games ahead of us for the third time in the 2026 campaign.

Throughout this week, I've given you my best bets on sides and totals in the Road to 272 Bets. I've also ranked my top 10 player props in the Player Prop Countdown. If you missed both of those, don't worry, I have you covered. The lines and odds have shifted for most of my bets from earlier this week, but every Sunday, I'm going to give you my five favorite bets based on the latest odds that are still available as of this morning.

Let's dive into them.

5 Best NFL Bets Today

Panthers vs. Browns OVER 41.5 (-110) via TheScore Bet

Bengals vs. Steelers UNDER 42.5 (-105) via FanDuel

Lions -6.5 (-115) vs. Jets via FanDuel

Tyler Shough UNDER 22.5 Completions (-110) via BetMGM

Blake Corum OVER 46.5 Rushing Yards (-113) via FanDuel

Best Bet No. 1: Panthers vs. Browns OVER 41.5 (-110)

I can't believe I'm writing this, but Deshaun Watson has played much better than I expected so far this season. He's 12th in adjusted EPA and ninth in completion percentage over expected. Bryce Young has also been better than I expected this season, ranking seventh and sixth in those two metrics.

I don't know if this will last for the whole season, but it's at least going to make me bet the OVER in this game, especially considering neither of their defenses has been good to start the year. This total is way too low based on the first two weeks of data.

Best Bet No. 2: Bengals vs. Steelers UNDER 42.5 (-105)

The Bengals may be 2-0, but I haven't been impressed with them, especially offensively, to begin the season. They're 22nd in yards per play, 20th in EPA per play, and 24th in success rate. Then there's the Steelers' offense, which is even worse. They have scored a combined 16 offensive points in two games against the Falcons and Patriots. They rank in the bottom five in virtually every single offensive metric. Meanwhile, their defense has been fantastic, ranking second in opponent EPA and ninth in opponent success rate.

All signs point to this being a low-scoring affair.

Best Bet No. 3: Lions -6.5 (-115) vs. Jets

There's no denying the Lions' defense has some significant issues. There's also no denying that their offense has looked very good through the first two weeks. I refuse to sell my Lions stock after betting on them to win the Super Bowl before the season began.

Meanwhile, I still don't believe in the Jets, and a win against the Titans and an overtime loss to the Packers isn't going to change my opinion of them. Aaron Glenn's lack of in-game coaching was on display late against the Packers, and I wouldn't be surprised if that plays a factor in the outcome of this game.

The banged-up Lions' defense may only need to get a few stops to let their offense take over and lead the team to a win and cover on Sunday.

Best Bet No. 4: Tyler Shough UNDER 22.5 Completions (-110)

The Raiders' secondary has been fantastic this year, specifically when it comes to preventing completions. They have the second-lowest opponent completion percentage so far this season, keeping the first two quarterbacks they've faced to a completion percentage of 55.56%. That makes the UNDER on his completions total a solid bet at +100.

Best Bet No. 5: Blake Corum over 46.5 Rushing Yards (-113)

I'm going to continue to invest in Blake Corum. He has been extremely effective through the first two games, averaging 6.0 yards per carry, and as a result, has had just one fewer carry than Kyren Williams through the first two weeks. Now, he and the Rams get to take on a Broncos team that ranks dead last in opponent rush EPA through the first two weeks. This could be another big game for Corum on Sunday night.

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