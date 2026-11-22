It's time for some hand-up accountability from yours truly. It's been a rough couple of weeks for Mac's Sunday Slate. I've been on a cold streak for two weeks now, and despite placing bets that I believe to have value on Sunday mornings, we've had some bounces go against us. As I always say, Gamblor giveth, Gamblor taketh away.

Thankfully, we gamble responsibly here, so the hole we've dug ourselves over the past two weeks doesn't hurt too much. All we can do is continue to trust the process and believe that things will turn around.

My best sides and totals for Week 11 were given out in this week's Road to 272 Bets, while my top 10 props were written about in the Player Prop Countdown. Now, with the odds shifting around the market, it's time for me to give you my five favorite plays for today's NFL action that I still think have some value as of this morning.

5 Best NFL Bets Today

Steelers -3.5 (-115) vs. Eagles (DraftKings)

CeeDee Lamb OVER 92.5 Receiving Yards -111 (DraftKings)

Buccaneers +200 vs. Lions (Caesars)

Jets +3.5 (-120) vs. Chargers (PointsBet)

Jaylen Waddle OVER 0.5 Touchdowns +200 (FanDuel)

Best Bet No. 1: Steelers -3.5 (-115) vs. Eagles

The battle of Pennsylvania got flexed out of Sunday Night Football, and for good reason. I don't care that the Eagles are coming off their BYE; this is one of the worst teams in the NFL, and the fact that they had expectations heading into this season leads me to believe the locker room isn't exactly experiencing any good vibes either.

Philadelphia is now 31st in net yards per play, 29th in EPA per play, and 27th in opponent EPA per play. That makes them the only team in the league that's in the bottom six in both EPA categories.

Let's buy low on the Steelers after their bad performance against the Bengals last week. Pittsburgh leads the entire NFL in EPA per rush, and now they get to face a run defense that's 29th in opponent EPA per rush and gives up 4.1 yards per carry.

I'll lay the points with Pittsburgh.

Best Bet No. 2: CeeDee Lamb OVER 92.5 Receiving Yards -111

The good thing about betting the OVER on any Cowboys offensive player prop is that we know the Dallas defense is going to give up plenty of points, leading to the offense continuously needing to push the ball down the field instead of just running the ball to try to drain the clock. CeeDee Lamb continues to be a big beneficiary of that, and he enters Week 11 leading the league in targets with 122, 13 more than any other pass-catcher.

Lamb will now get to face a Titans secondary that has given up the most receiving yards to opposing wide receivers, 1,857. That's 113 more yards than any other defense has given up to wide receivers, despite the Titans already having their BYE.

Lamb should rack up the yards in a hurry on Sunday.

Best Bet No. 3: Buccaneers +200 vs. Lions

The Lions' already bad and injured defense continues to take big hits. Now it's their star pass-rusher, Aidan Hutchinson, who is out for the season after celebrating a sack against the Patriots on Sunday. He joins a list that includes D.J. Reed, Kerby Joseph, Devin White, and Jack Campbell, who are on the injured list. It's enough to convince me that now is the time to sell your Lions' stock.

Detroit now has to take on a Buccaneers team that's fresh off a BYE week, and that ranks in the top five in both opponent EPA per play and opponent success rate. While the Lions' offense is certainly elite, they're going to struggle to rack up the amount of points they need to aid their limping defense.

Baker Mayfield's injury status is up in the air, which could make this bet tough to win, but if he plays, we're in a great spot. Even if he doesn't, Tampa Bay can win this game with their defense and rushing attack alone. They're my upset pick of the week.

Best Bet No. 4: Jets +3.5 (-120) vs. Chargers

I wrote last week that I can't quit on this Jets team, and I'm still convinced they're better than their record suggests. I used that logic to bet against them in a game against the Bills, which was a bet that didn't come close to cashing. Do you think I learned from my mistake? I haven't. I'm back on New York again this week against the Chargers.

The Jets are 16th in the NFL in net yards per play, and their offense is 18th in EPA per play and 10th in success rate. Those aren't the numbers of a team that deserves to have a 2-8 record and are underdogs of a field goal against a bad Chargers team. I'll fall for this trap once more.

Best Bet No. 5: Jaylen Waddle OVER 0.5 Touchdowns +200

The Raiders' secondary has become one of the worst in the NFL, ranking 28th in opponent dropback EPA and last amongst all teams in opponent dropback success rate. They've also allowed the second-most touchdowns to opposing wide receivers, 13, through their first 10 games of the season.

To take advantage of that, I'm going to bet on the Broncos' top receiver, Jaylen Waddle, to find the end zone for the third time this season. He leads the team in targets (52), receptions (30), and yards (337) this season, but has the same odds as Courtland Sutton to score. With that being the case, I think Waddle presents the better value at +200.

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