Major Lamar Jackson Injury Update Shifts Ravens vs. Bills Odds for NFL Week 8 Towards Baltimore

The positive news for Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson keeps on coming.

Earlier this week, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that Jackson is expected to play against the Buffalo Bills, and the two-time league MVP took a step towards that on Wednesday.

For the first time since his ankle injury in Week 4 against the Tennessee Titans, Jackson logged a "full" practice session, putting him in line to start in Week 8. As a result, the betting market has continued to change the odds for this matchup, as oddsmakers are assuming that Jackson will make his return after a three-game absence.

Jackson's potential return had already caused a shift in the odds for this game at DraftKings Sportsbook, and those odds have moved even further ahead of Thursday's practice session.

Baltimore opened as a 3.5-point underdog in this AFC showdown, but the line shifted to Ravens +3 (+100) ahead of their practice on Wednesday. After Jackson logged a full sesssion, the Ravens moved down to -102 to cover the spread and their moneyline odds jumped to +145 to win outright. Josh Allen and the Bills are -175 to move to 6-1 with a win on Sunday.

In his four games this season, Jackson completed 70.8 percent of his passes for 967 yards, six scores and just one interception. He also has 19 carries for 144 yards and a score. Jackson is major upgrade over backup Tyler Huntley, who has led the Ravens to 1-2 record in three starts this season.

Baltimore dropped back-to-back division games without Jackson (against Cleveland and Cincinnati), which is a major blow to the team's divison chances. Ahead of Week 8, Baltimore is in last place in the AFC North with the Browns, Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers all over .500.

As long as Jackson doesn't suffer a setback in practice, it seems like he's on track to return in Week 8.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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