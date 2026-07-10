Mariners vs. Rays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, July 10

The Seattle Mariners continue their road trip against the Tampa Bay Rays this weekend.

Seattle just got swept in Miami, getting outscored 16-9 in the series. The Mariners are now 20-27 on the road this season.

The Rays just split a four-game set against the Yankees after returning home from a successful road trip.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Mariners vs. Rays on Friday, July 10.

Mariners vs. Rays Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Mariners -1.5 (+160)

Rays +1.5 (-195)

Moneyline

Mariners -105

Rays -114

Total

8.0 (Over -105/Under -115)

Mariners vs. Rays Probable Pitchers

Mariners: Luis Castillo (3-7, 4.79 ERA)

Rays: Nick Martinez (7-2, 2.61 ERA)

Luis Castillo had a horrid start to the season, leading to some time in the bullpen. He's returned to the rotation in recent weeks, though, with quality starts against the Guardians (6 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K) and Blue Jays (6 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K). He has a 2.72 ERA (11 ER in 36.1 IP) in seven games (five starts) since May 25.

Nick Martinez is turning into another success story in Tampa Bay. He has a career-best 2.61 ERA, and has allowed more than three runs just once in his 17 starts.

Mariners vs. Rays How to Watch

Date: Friday, July 10

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Tropicana Field

How to Watch (TV): SEAM, RAYS

Mariners record: 47-47

Rays record: 54-37

Mariners vs. Rays Best MLB Prop Bets

Rays Best MLB Prop Bet

Yandy Diaz OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-130)

Yandy Diaz had a strong finish to the Yankees series. He went 7 for 12 over the last three games with a home run and a double.

The Rays leadoff hitter is batting .326 on the season, and .335 vs. RHP. He’s gone OVER 1.5 HRR in 60% of his games this year, which goes up to a 70% rate at home.

Mariners vs. Rays Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

The Rays are the best home team in the league this season. They’ve gone 33-14 so far in their return to Tropicana Field, and welcome the Mariners in for a three-game weekend set.

Seattle has similar splits, going 27-20 at home but 20-27 on the road after getting swept in Miami this week.

Luis Castillo has been pitching better recently for the Mariners, but that’s what Nick Martinez has done all season long. I’ll take the better team at home as slight favorites.

Pick: Rays -114

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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