Marlins vs. Braves Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, Aug. 6

The Atlanta Braves look to sweep away the Miami Marlins on Thursday night.

The Braves have now won seven games in a row, including a four-game sweep of the Nationals to start their homestand.

Meanwhile, Miami has come back down to earth after winning six of seven against the Phillies and Mets.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Marlins vs. Braves on Thursday, Aug. 6.

Marlins vs. Braves Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Marlins +1.5 (-157)

Braves -1.5 (+130)

Moneyline

Marlins +131

Braves -140

Total

9.0 (Over -113/Under -106)

Marlins vs. Braves Probable Pitchers

Marlins: Janson Junk (5-6, 4.58 ERA)

Braves: Martin Perez (7-6, 3.24 ERA)

Janson Junk has allowed just two runs (one earned) on 10 hits in 9.2 innings across his last two starts. He got roughed up against Atlanta in May, though, allowing eight runs in five innings in a 9-1 loss.

Martin Perez allowed just one hit and two walks in seven innings last time out. He helped the Braves to an 8-4 win over Miami in May, allowing four runs on five hits with 10 strikeouts in five innings.

Marlins vs. Braves How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Aug. 6

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Truist Park

How to Watch (TV): MIAM, BravesVsn

Marlins record: 58-57

Braves record: 69-45

Marlins vs. Braves Best MLB Prop Bets

Marlins Best MLB Prop Bet

Janson Junk UNDER 15.5 Outs (-118)

Janson Junk has only pitched 78.2 innings in 15 starts this year, averaging just over five innings per outing. However, since returning from the injured list last month, he’s completed 18.2 innings in four starts, going UNDER 15.5 outs in each game.

I don’t see Junk being able to go much longer than four or five innings tonight in Atlanta.

Marlins vs. Braves Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

The Braves swept the Nats in a four-game series to start their homestand, and can now close it out with a sweep of the Marlins. They’ve won seven games in a row: all six on this homestand and their final game in New York against the Mets.

Miami has had some success recently, but that was against a struggling Phillies squad and the lowly Mets.

The Braves tagged Janson Junk for eight runs in five innings back in May, and Martin Perez allowed just one hit in seven shutout innings last time out.

To top it all off, the Braves are 38-20 at home while the Marlins are 24-34 on the road – and the Fish are just 11-16 vs. LHP this season.

Pick: Braves -140

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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