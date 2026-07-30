Marlins vs. Mets Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, July 30

The Miami Marlins are looking to make it four wins in a row as they start a road trip against the New York Mets on Thursday night.

The Fish ended a long losing streak with a three-game sweep of the Phillies at home. They’re now back over .500 at 55-54.

The Mets failed in their attempt to win four straight, losing 1-0 to the Braves on Wednesday night after winning three in a row. They’re still just 46-63 on the season.

The home team swept each of the first two series between these NL East foes this season.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Marlins vs. Mets on Thursday, July 30.

Marlins vs. Mets Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Marlins +1.5 (-205)

Mets -1.5 (+168)

Moneyline

Marlins +109

Mets -131

Total

7 (Over -114/Under -105)

Marlins vs. Mets Probable Pitchers

Marlins: Eury Perez (5-8, 3.56 ERA)

Mets: Nolan McLean (7-7, 3.32 ERA)

Eury Perez has been brilliant this season for Miami. He’s coming off one of his worst starts in a while, which is saying something since he still went seven innings while allowing just three runs against the Padres.

Nolan McLean has consistently gone at least six innings over the past few weeks, usually allowing just a few runs. He allowed four runs (two earned) on seven hits in six innings against the Dodgers last time out.

Marlins vs. Mets How to Watch

Date: Thursday, July 30

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Citi Field

How to Watch (TV): MIAM, SNY

Marlins record: 55-54

Mets record: 46-63

Marlins vs. Mets Best MLB Prop Bets

Marlins Best MLB Prop Bet

Eury Perez OVER 17.5 Outs (-116)

Perez has completed six innings in each of his last four starts, and he recorded 19 outs against the Mets back in May.

New York just got shut out last night after scoring three runs in the first half of the doubleheader. I don’t see the Mets being able to chase Perez before he completes at least six innings tonight.

Marlins vs. Mets Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

We have a great pitching matchup in New York tonight with Eury Perez set to face off against Nolan McLean.

Perez allowed one run in 6.1 innings against the Mets back in May, and McLean yielded one run in five innings in his lone start against the Marlins. Both pitchers have also been stellar as of late.

Miami broke out of its funk against the Phillies, but I don’t think they’ll put up more than a few runs against McLean and the Mets tonight. And New York’s offense has struggled all year long.

Pick: UNDER 7 (-105)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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