Marlins vs. Rockies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, July 2

The Colorado Rockies have a chance to split their four-game series with the Miami Marlins on Thursday, as these two squads will face off in a matinee matchup.

Colorado allowed 24 runs in the first two games of this series – losing both of them – but it bounced back with a 6-3 win on Wednesday night.

Now, the Rockies are slight underdogs at home on Thursday with Michael Lorenzen (6.83 ERA) on the mound against Miami’s Ryan Gusto (5.06 ERA).

Gusto hasn’t pitched more than 4.2 innings in a single game this season, working a few games out of the ‘pen despite starting his last five. The Marlins are 3-2 this season when he’s the starter.

I’m eyeing a side and a player prop for this series finale, but first let’s take a look at the odds for this matchup, courtesy of DraftKings.

Marlins vs. Rockies Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Marlins -1.5 (+118)

Rockies +1.5 (-142)

Moneyline

Marlins: -131

Rockies: +109

Total

12 (Over -107/Under -112)

Marlins vs. Rockies Probable Pitchers

Miami: Ryan Gusto (0-2, 5.06 ERA)

Colorado: Michael Lorenzen (3-9, 6.83 ERA)

Marlins vs. Rockies How to Watch

Date: Thursday, July 2

Time: 3:10 p.m. EST

Venue: Coors Field

How to Watch (TV): Marlins.TV/Rockies.TV

Marlins record: 46-41

Rockies record: 34-53

Marlins vs. Rockies Best MLB Prop Bets

Rockies Best MLB Prop Bet

Hunter Goodman OVER 2.5 Hits, Runs, RBIs (-112)

There may not be a hotter hitter in MLB than Colorado’s Hunter Goodman, who has homered six times in his last six games, hitting .280 over that stretch.

Now, he takes on Gusto, who has an expected batting average against of .283 in the 2026 season.

Goodman has nine hits, eight runs scored and 11 runs batted in over his last nine games, clearing this line in four of his last six matchups. He’s a must bet with his recent power surge.

Marlins vs. Rockies Prediction and Pick

Gusto hasn’t been great in the 2026 season, but the Marlins’ bullpen has been one of the most effective units in MLB. Miami has a 3.39 bullpen ERA – good for No. 3 in the league – so it should be able to slow down Colorado once Gusto exits.

After all, Miami has won the majority of the games where Gusto has gotten the start in 2026.

As for the Rockies, I simply can’t trust them to score enough to win a start with Lorenzen on the mound. This season, Lorenzen has allowed four or more runs on eight occasions, and Colorado (24th in Weighted Runs Created Plus) has an average to below average offense.

The Rockies are just 6-12 when Lorenzen is on the mound, and their bullpen isn’t much better, posting a 5.23 ERA this season (28th in MLB).

I think Miami’s pitching staff is good enough to take this series finale on Thursday.

Pick: Marlins Moneyline (-131 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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