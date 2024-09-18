Marvin Harrison Jr. Jumps to Favorite in Latest Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds
No. 4 overall pick Marvin Harrison Jr. had his breakout game in Week 2 of the NFL season, catching two scores and easily clearing the 100-yard mark in the Arizona Cardinals’ win over the Los Angeles Rams.
Now, he’s the favorite to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award at DraftKings Sportsbook.
After seeing his odds rise earlier this week, Harrison has made another jump, moving into a tie with Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels atop the oddsboard.
2024 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Marvin Harrison Jr. (+250)
- Jayden Daniels (+250)
- Caleb Williams (+350)
- Malik Nabers (+750)
- Brock Bowers (+1500)
- Xavier Worthy (+2000)
- Brian Thomas Jr. (+3000)
- Bo Nix (+3500)
- Keon Coleman (+4000)
- Ladd McConkey (+4500)
After reeling in just one catch for four yards in a Week 1 loss to the Buffalo Bills, Harrison Jr. established himself early against Los Angeles, hauling in four receptions for 130 yards and two scores.
With Kyler Murray dominating (266 yards, three scores) in Week 2, it was clear that MHJ is one of the top options in this offense – alongside Trey McBride and James Conner – and should be going forward.
While Malik Nabers may have a better body of work through two games, MHJ is in a better situation based on his quarterback (Murray over Daniel Jones) and his offense (the Cardinals have scored the second most points in the NFL through two weeks).
Daniels is still in the mix for this award after earning his first win of his career in Week 2, but the young quarterback has been underwhelming as a passer. Through two games, Daniels has 410 passing yards and has yet to throw a touchdown.
He’s also yet to throw a pick, but Daniels has taken seven sacks in the process. Similar to No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams, Daniels has been forced to use his legs a lot early in his NFL career.
There is still a ton of time for all of these rookies to make their case for this award, but Week 2 was a positive sign that Harrison Jr. would get the No. 1 receiver treatment that many expected after Arizona drafted him.
If he can build on his Week 2 performance in the coming games, this number will only shorten for him.
