Mercury vs. Aces Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Saturday, July 11

The Phoenix Mercury hit the road for a Saturday matchup against the Las Vegas Aces.

The Mercury have lost their last two games after winning three in a row and four of five. Maybe they’re turning a corner, or maybe it’s been a bit of an easier schedule for Phoenix.

The Aces are looking to find some consistency. They’ve alternated losses and wins in their last four games after winning four of their previous five contests. However, three of those games were without A’ja Wilson.

The road team has won each meeting so far. The Mercury got a 99-66 blowout win on May 9, with Las Vegas earning an 86-76 win last month.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Saturday’s WNBA matchup.

Mercury vs. Aces Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Mercury +9.5 (-110)

Aces -9.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Mercury +340

Aces -440

Total

171.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Mercury vs. Aces How to Watch

Date: Saturday, July 11

Time: 6:00 p.m.

Venue: Michelob ULTRA Arena

How to Watch (TV): Peacock, NBCSN

Mercury record: 8-15

Aces record: 16-7

Mercury vs. Aces Injury Reports

Mercury Injury Report

Natasha Mack – Out

Sami Whitcomb – Questionable

Aces Injury Report

Janiah Barker – Out

Dana Evans – Questionable

Mercury vs. Aces Best WNBA Prop Bets

Mercury Best WNBA Prop Bet

Kahleah Copper OVER 24.5 Points + Rebounds (-111)

Kahleah Copper had a slower start to the season, but a 41-point performance against Los Angeles on June 13 sparked something in her game.

Copper has gone OVER 24.5 PR in seven of nine games starting with that contest, including each of her last five. She had 26 points and 4 rebounds to clear this mark with points alone on June 16 against the Aces.

Mercury vs. Aces Prediction and Pick

These teams have met two times already, and both games went UNDER the total. The first matchup had a total of 167.5, and last month’s meeting had a total of 171.5, the same as tonight’s.

Neither team has been particularly hot offensively as of late, and although the Aces can score the rock, I could see this being another lower-scoring game tonight in Las Vegas.

Pick: UNDER 171.5 (-110)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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