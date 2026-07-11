Mercury vs. Aces Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Saturday, July 11
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The Phoenix Mercury hit the road for a Saturday matchup against the Las Vegas Aces.
The Mercury have lost their last two games after winning three in a row and four of five. Maybe they’re turning a corner, or maybe it’s been a bit of an easier schedule for Phoenix.
The Aces are looking to find some consistency. They’ve alternated losses and wins in their last four games after winning four of their previous five contests. However, three of those games were without A’ja Wilson.
The road team has won each meeting so far. The Mercury got a 99-66 blowout win on May 9, with Las Vegas earning an 86-76 win last month.
Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Saturday’s WNBA matchup.
Mercury vs. Aces Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Mercury +9.5 (-110)
- Aces -9.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Mercury +340
- Aces -440
Total
- 171.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Mercury vs. Aces How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, July 11
- Time: 6:00 p.m.
- Venue: Michelob ULTRA Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Peacock, NBCSN
- Mercury record: 8-15
- Aces record: 16-7
Mercury vs. Aces Injury Reports
Mercury Injury Report
- Natasha Mack – Out
- Sami Whitcomb – Questionable
Aces Injury Report
- Janiah Barker – Out
- Dana Evans – Questionable
Mercury vs. Aces Best WNBA Prop Bets
Mercury Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Kahleah Copper OVER 24.5 Points + Rebounds (-111)
Kahleah Copper had a slower start to the season, but a 41-point performance against Los Angeles on June 13 sparked something in her game.
Copper has gone OVER 24.5 PR in seven of nine games starting with that contest, including each of her last five. She had 26 points and 4 rebounds to clear this mark with points alone on June 16 against the Aces.
Mercury vs. Aces Prediction and Pick
These teams have met two times already, and both games went UNDER the total. The first matchup had a total of 167.5, and last month’s meeting had a total of 171.5, the same as tonight’s.
Neither team has been particularly hot offensively as of late, and although the Aces can score the rock, I could see this being another lower-scoring game tonight in Las Vegas.
Pick: UNDER 171.5 (-110)
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop