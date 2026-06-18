Mets vs. Phillies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, June 18

The New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies face off for a three-game weekend set starting on Thursday night. The teams will be off on Friday due to the World Cup in the same sports complex before resuming the series on Saturday and Sunday.

The Mets avoided getting swept in Cincinnati to begin their road trip, while the Phillies couldn’t complete the sweep of the Marlins in their return home.

This is the first meeting this season between these NL East rivals.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Mets vs. Phillies on Thursday, June 18.

Mets vs. Phillies Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Mets -1.5 (+158)

Phillies +1.5 (-192)

Moneyline

Mets +100

Phillies -120

Total

9.5 (Over -109/Under -110)

Mets vs. Phillies Probable Pitchers

Mets: Sean Manaea (1-2, 4.78 ERA)

Phillies: Aaron Nola (3-4, 5.86 ERA)

Sean Manaea made his first traditional start of the season over the weekend, throwing six two-run innings against the Braves. The Mets had used an opener before the southpaw in previous outings.

Aaron Nola has failed to make it out of the fifth inning in his last two starts. He allowed five runs to the White Sox in 4.1 innings and then three runs to the Brewers in 4.2 innings.

Mets vs. Phillies How to Watch

Date: Thursday, June 18

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Citizens Bank Park

How to Watch (TV): SNY, NBCSP, MLBN

Mets record: 33-41

Phillies record: 40-34

Mets vs. Phillies Best MLB Prop Bets

Phillies Best MLB Prop Bet

Aaron Nola OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (+110)

Aaron Nola hasn’t been able to rack up too many strikeouts recently, but that might change when he sees the Mets lined up against him.

Nola had 13 strikeouts in 12.1 innings against New York last season, and the Mets are striking out at a nearly 25% rate in the last 30 days. I’ll take a stab at these plus odds for Nola to get to at least six punchouts.

Mets vs. Phillies Prediction and Pick

One of the Phillies’ fatal flaws is their dependence on left-handed hitting. Their biggest stars are left-handed: Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper. Trea Turner and J.T. Realmuto also aren’t what they once were.

Philadelphia is six games over .500 on the season, but five games under .500 against LHP (11-16). Meanwhile, the Mets are just 6-12 vs. LHP but a more respectable 27-29 vs. RHP.

I’ll take the Mets as road underdogs in a coinflip game.

Pick: Mets +100

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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