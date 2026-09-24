Mets vs. Rangers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, Sept. 24

The Texas Rangers have lost three games in a row, potentially squandering a chance to make the playoffs in the 2026 season.

Texas is tied with Houston atop the AL West, but the Astros have the tiebreaker heading into the final days of the regular season. Since Texas is three games out of a wild card spot, the AL West may be the only path to the playoffs for them in 2026.

On Thursday, the Rangers are favored at home against the New York Mets, who are out of the playoff mix in the NL after a down season.

Kumar Rocker (4.47 ERA) gets the ball for Texas against New York’s Zac Thornton (3.40 ERA) in a battle between two impressive young starters.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Thursday’s series finale.

Mets vs. Rangers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Mets +1.5 (-198)

Rangers -1.5 (+162)

Moneyline

Mets: +112

Rangers: -135

Total

8 (Over -116/Under -104)

Mets vs. Rangers Probable Pitchers

New York: Zac Thornton (5-5, 3.40 ERA)

Texas: Kumar Rocker (5-11, 4.47 ERA)

Mets vs. Rangers How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Sept. 24

Time: 2:35 p.m. EST

Venue: Globe Life Field

How to Watch (TV): Rangers Sports Network, SNY

Mets record: 73-85

Rangers record: 78-80

Mets vs. Rangers Best MLB Prop bets

Mets Best MLB Prop Bet

Juan Soto to Hit a Home Run (+326)

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run props column – Daily Dinger – why Soto is worth a look against Texas:

The 2026 season has been a disappointing one for Juan Soto and the New York Mets, but the superstar outfielder is finishing things strong, hitting .348 with two homers and an OPS of 1.116 over the last week of action.

Soto has done a ton of damage against right-handed pitching this season, posting a .282 batting average while hitting 21 of his 27 home runs.

So, he’s worth a look against Texas Rangers righty Kumar Rocker (4.47 ERA) on Thursday afternoon. Rocker has given up 20 home runs in 29 appearances this season, ranking in the 32nd percentile in hard-hit percentage and the 45th percentile in barrel percentage.

Plus, the Texas bullpen (4.49 ERA) has allowed 77 home runs in the 2026 season. I don’t mind taking a shot on Soto at north of 3/1 odds on Thursday.

Mets vs. Rangers Prediction and Pick

This season, Thornton has allowed three or fewer earned runs in 12 of his 14 starts, and he and Rocker both rank in a similar spot in expected ERA (26th and 27th percentile).

Rocker’s ERA has ballooned to well over 5.00 in his last nine starts (since Aug. 1), and he’s struggled to make it out of five innings during that stretch, going no more than 5.1 in any outing and less than five in four of his nine appearances.

That puts a lot of pressure on a shaky Texas bullpen (4.49 ERA) in this matchup while the Mets (3.75 bullpen ERA) have a pretty solid group behind Thornton.

The Rangers are under .500 this season, and they’re just 28th in the league in OPS over the last 15 days.

I don’t mind taking the Mets to pull off another upset win on Thursday afternoon, especially since I’d give Thornton the edge in this pitching matchup.

Pick: Mets Moneyline (+112 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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